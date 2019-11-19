Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 11:21 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 19-11-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.6526% PA 2.4026% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.6685% PA 2.4185% PA
For 12 months 1.7110% PA 2.5860% PA
For 2 Years 1.7110% PA 3.0860% PA
For 3 Years 1.7110% PA 3.3360% PA
For 4 years 1.7110% PA 3.5860% PA
For 5 years 1.7110% PA 3.7110% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 19-11-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5371% PA 1.2871% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.6065% PA 1.3565% PA
For 12 Months 0.7013% PA 1.5763% PA
For 2 Years 0.7013% PA 2.0763% PA
For 3 Years 0.
7013% PA 2.3263% PA
For 4 years 0.7013% PA 2.5763% PA
For 5 years 0.7013% PA 2.7013% PA
EURO VALUE 19-11-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1866% PA 0.9366% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1449% PA 0.8949% PA
For 12 Months 0.0474% PA 0.9224% PA
For 2 Years 0.0474% PA 1.4224% PA
For 3 Years 0.0474% PA 1.6724% PA
For 4 years 0.0474% PA 1.9224% PA
For 5 years 0.0474% PA 2.0474% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 19-11-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1503% PA 0.5997% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2382% PA 0.5118% PA
For 12 Months -0.1667% PA 0.7083% PA
For 2 Years -0.1667% PA 1.2083% PA
For 3 Years -0.1667% PA 1.4583% PA
For 4 Years -0.1667% PA 1.7083% PA
For 5 years -0.1667% PA 1.8333% PA