(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 20-11-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.6485% PA 2.3985% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.6689% PA 2.4189% PA

For 12 months 1.7034% PA 2.5784% PA

For 2 Years 1.7034% PA 3.0784% PA

For 3 Years 1.7034% PA 3.3284% PA

For 4 years 1.7034% PA 3.5784% PA

For 5 years 1.7034% PA 3.7034% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 20-11-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5399% PA 1.2899% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.6095% PA 1.3595% PA

For 12 Months 0.7158% PA 1.5908% PA

For 2 Years 0.7158% PA 2.0908% PA

For 3 Years 0.

7158% PA 2.3408% PA

For 4 years 0.7158% PA 2.5908% PA

For 5 years 0.7158% PA 2.7158% PA

EURO VALUE 20-11-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1899% PA 0.9399% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1469% PA 0.8969% PA

For 12 Months 0.0431% PA 0.9181% PA

For 2 Years 0.0431% PA 1.4181% PA

For 3 Years 0.0431% PA 1.6681% PA

For 4 years 0.0431% PA 1.9181% PA

For 5 years 0.0431% PA 2.0431% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 20-11-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1450% PA 0.6050% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2357% PA 0.5143% PA

For 12 Months -0.1688% PA 0.7062% PA

For 2 Years -0.1688% PA 1.2062% PA

For 3 Years -0.1688% PA 1.4562% PA

For 4 Years -0.1688% PA 1.7062% PA

For 5 years -0.1688% PA 1.8312% PA