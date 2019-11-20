Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 20-11-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.6485% PA 2.3985% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.6689% PA 2.4189% PA
For 12 months 1.7034% PA 2.5784% PA
For 2 Years 1.7034% PA 3.0784% PA
For 3 Years 1.7034% PA 3.3284% PA
For 4 years 1.7034% PA 3.5784% PA
For 5 years 1.7034% PA 3.7034% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 20-11-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5399% PA 1.2899% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.6095% PA 1.3595% PA
For 12 Months 0.7158% PA 1.5908% PA
For 2 Years 0.7158% PA 2.0908% PA
For 3 Years 0.
7158% PA 2.3408% PA
For 4 years 0.7158% PA 2.5908% PA
For 5 years 0.7158% PA 2.7158% PA
EURO VALUE 20-11-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1899% PA 0.9399% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1469% PA 0.8969% PA
For 12 Months 0.0431% PA 0.9181% PA
For 2 Years 0.0431% PA 1.4181% PA
For 3 Years 0.0431% PA 1.6681% PA
For 4 years 0.0431% PA 1.9181% PA
For 5 years 0.0431% PA 2.0431% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 20-11-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1450% PA 0.6050% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2357% PA 0.5143% PA
For 12 Months -0.1688% PA 0.7062% PA
For 2 Years -0.1688% PA 1.2062% PA
For 3 Years -0.1688% PA 1.4562% PA
For 4 Years -0.1688% PA 1.7062% PA
For 5 years -0.1688% PA 1.8312% PA