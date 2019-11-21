Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 21-11-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.6446% PA 2.3946% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.6570% PA 2.4070% PA
For 12 months 1.6916% PA 2.5666% PA
For 2 Years 1.6916% PA 3.0666% PA
For 3 Years 1.6916% PA 3.3166% PA
For 4 years 1.6916% PA 3.5666% PA
For 5 years 1.6916% PA 3.6916% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 21-11-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5393% PA 1.2893% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.6079% PA 1.3579% PA
For 12 Months 0.7153% PA 1.5903% PA
For 2 Years 0.7153% PA 2.0903% PA
For 3 Years 0.
7153% PA 2.3403% PA
For 4 years 0.7153% PA 2.5903% PA
For 5 years 0.7153% PA 2.7153% PA
EURO VALUE 21-11-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1974% PA 0.9474% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1471% PA 0.8971% PA
For 12 Months 0.0416% PA 0.9166% PA
For 2 Years 0.0416% PA 1.4166% PA
For 3 Years 0.0416% PA 1.6666% PA
For 4 years 0.0416% PA 1.9166% PA
For 5 years 0.0416% PA 2.0416% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 21-11-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1470% PA 0.6030% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2330% PA 0.5170% PA
For 12 Months -0.1650% PA 0.7100% PA
For 2 Years -0.1650% PA 1.2100% PA
For 3 Years -0.1650% PA 1.4600% PA
For 4 Years -0.1650% PA 1.7100% PA
For 5 years -0.1650% PA 1.8350% PA