KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 21-11-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.6446% PA 2.3946% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.6570% PA 2.4070% PA

For 12 months 1.6916% PA 2.5666% PA

For 2 Years 1.6916% PA 3.0666% PA

For 3 Years 1.6916% PA 3.3166% PA

For 4 years 1.6916% PA 3.5666% PA

For 5 years 1.6916% PA 3.6916% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 21-11-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5393% PA 1.2893% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.6079% PA 1.3579% PA

For 12 Months 0.7153% PA 1.5903% PA

For 2 Years 0.7153% PA 2.0903% PA

For 3 Years 0.

7153% PA 2.3403% PA

For 4 years 0.7153% PA 2.5903% PA

For 5 years 0.7153% PA 2.7153% PA

EURO VALUE 21-11-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1974% PA 0.9474% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1471% PA 0.8971% PA

For 12 Months 0.0416% PA 0.9166% PA

For 2 Years 0.0416% PA 1.4166% PA

For 3 Years 0.0416% PA 1.6666% PA

For 4 years 0.0416% PA 1.9166% PA

For 5 years 0.0416% PA 2.0416% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 21-11-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1470% PA 0.6030% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2330% PA 0.5170% PA

For 12 Months -0.1650% PA 0.7100% PA

For 2 Years -0.1650% PA 1.2100% PA

For 3 Years -0.1650% PA 1.4600% PA

For 4 Years -0.1650% PA 1.7100% PA

For 5 years -0.1650% PA 1.8350% PA