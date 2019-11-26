KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 26-11-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.6673% PA 2.4173% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.6573% PA 2.4073% PA

For 12 months 1.6649% PA 2.5399% PA

For 2 Years 1.6649% PA 3.0399% PA

For 3 Years 1.6649% PA 3.2899% PA

For 4 years 1.6649% PA 3.5399% PA

For 5 years 1.6649% PA 3.6649% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 26-11-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5370% PA 1.2870% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.5998% PA 1.3498% PA

For 12 Months 0.6959% PA 1.5709% PA

For 2 Years 0.6959% PA 2.0709% PA

For 3 Years 0.

6959% PA 2.3209% PA

For 4 years 0.6959% PA 2.5709% PA

For 5 years 0.6959% PA 2.6959% PA

EURO VALUE 26-11-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1950% PA 0.9450% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1494% PA 0.8994% PA

For 12 Months 0.0424% PA 0.9174% PA

For 2 Years 0.0424% PA 1.4174% PA

For 3 Years 0.0424% PA 1.6674% PA

For 4 years 0.0424% PA 1.9174% PA

For 5 years 0.0424% PA 2.0424% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 26-11-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1520% PA 0.5980% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2362% PA 0.5138% PA

For 12 Months -0.1587% PA 0.7163% PA

For 2 Years -0.1587% PA 1.2163% PA

For 3 Years -0.1587% PA 1.4663% PA

For 4 Years -0.1587% PA 1.7163% PA

For 5 years -0.1587% PA 1.8413% PA