Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 26-11-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.6673% PA 2.4173% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.6573% PA 2.4073% PA
For 12 months 1.6649% PA 2.5399% PA
For 2 Years 1.6649% PA 3.0399% PA
For 3 Years 1.6649% PA 3.2899% PA
For 4 years 1.6649% PA 3.5399% PA
For 5 years 1.6649% PA 3.6649% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 26-11-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5370% PA 1.2870% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.5998% PA 1.3498% PA
For 12 Months 0.6959% PA 1.5709% PA
For 2 Years 0.6959% PA 2.0709% PA
For 3 Years 0.
6959% PA 2.3209% PA
For 4 years 0.6959% PA 2.5709% PA
For 5 years 0.6959% PA 2.6959% PA
EURO VALUE 26-11-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1950% PA 0.9450% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1494% PA 0.8994% PA
For 12 Months 0.0424% PA 0.9174% PA
For 2 Years 0.0424% PA 1.4174% PA
For 3 Years 0.0424% PA 1.6674% PA
For 4 years 0.0424% PA 1.9174% PA
For 5 years 0.0424% PA 2.0424% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 26-11-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1520% PA 0.5980% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2362% PA 0.5138% PA
For 12 Months -0.1587% PA 0.7163% PA
For 2 Years -0.1587% PA 1.2163% PA
For 3 Years -0.1587% PA 1.4663% PA
For 4 Years -0.1587% PA 1.7163% PA
For 5 years -0.1587% PA 1.8413% PA