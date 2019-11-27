KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 27-11-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.6686% PA 2.4186% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.6691% PA 2.4191% PA

For 12 months 1.6918% PA 2.5668% PA

For 2 Years 1.6918% PA 3.0668% PA

For 3 Years 1.6918% PA 3.3168% PA

For 4 years 1.6918% PA 3.5668% PA

For 5 years 1.6918% PA 3.6918% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 27-11-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5338% PA 1.2838% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.5948% PA 1.3448% PA

For 12 Months 0.6833% PA 1.5583% PA

For 2 Years 0.6833% PA 2.0583% PA

For 3 Years 0.

6833% PA 2.3083% PA

For 4 years 0.6833% PA 2.5583% PA

For 5 years 0.6833% PA 2.6833% PA

EURO VALUE 27-11-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1920% PA 0.9420% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1480% PA 0.8980% PA

For 12 Months 0.0484% PA 0.9234% PA

For 2 Years 0.0484% PA 1.4234% PA

For 3 Years 0.0484% PA 1.6734% PA

For 4 years 0.0484% PA 1.9234% PA

For 5 years 0.0484% PA 2.0484% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 27-11-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1650% PA 0.5850% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2363% PA 0.5137% PA

For 12 Months -0.1597% PA 0.7153% PA

For 2 Years -0.1597% PA 1.2153% PA

For 3 Years -0.1597% PA 1.4653% PA

For 4 Years -0.1597% PA 1.7153% PA

For 5 years -0.1597% PA 1.8403% PA