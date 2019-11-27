Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 27-11-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.6686% PA 2.4186% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.6691% PA 2.4191% PA
For 12 months 1.6918% PA 2.5668% PA
For 2 Years 1.6918% PA 3.0668% PA
For 3 Years 1.6918% PA 3.3168% PA
For 4 years 1.6918% PA 3.5668% PA
For 5 years 1.6918% PA 3.6918% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 27-11-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5338% PA 1.2838% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.5948% PA 1.3448% PA
For 12 Months 0.6833% PA 1.5583% PA
For 2 Years 0.6833% PA 2.0583% PA
For 3 Years 0.
6833% PA 2.3083% PA
For 4 years 0.6833% PA 2.5583% PA
For 5 years 0.6833% PA 2.6833% PA
EURO VALUE 27-11-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1920% PA 0.9420% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1480% PA 0.8980% PA
For 12 Months 0.0484% PA 0.9234% PA
For 2 Years 0.0484% PA 1.4234% PA
For 3 Years 0.0484% PA 1.6734% PA
For 4 years 0.0484% PA 1.9234% PA
For 5 years 0.0484% PA 2.0484% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 27-11-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1650% PA 0.5850% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2363% PA 0.5137% PA
For 12 Months -0.1597% PA 0.7153% PA
For 2 Years -0.1597% PA 1.2153% PA
For 3 Years -0.1597% PA 1.4653% PA
For 4 Years -0.1597% PA 1.7153% PA
For 5 years -0.1597% PA 1.8403% PA