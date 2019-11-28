KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 29-11-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.6586% PA 2.4086% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.6643% PA 2.4143% PA

For 12 months 1.6916% PA 2.5666% PA

For 2 Years 1.6916% PA 3.0666% PA

For 3 Years 1.6916% PA 3.3166% PA

For 4 years 1.6916% PA 3.5666% PA

For 5 years 1.6916% PA 3.6916% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 28-11-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5416% PA 1.2916% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.5978% PA 1.3478% PA

For 12 Months 0.6843% PA 1.5593% PA

For 2 Years 0.6843% PA 2.0593% PA

For 3 Years 0.

6843% PA 2.3093% PA

For 4 years 0.6843% PA 2.5593% PA

For 5 years 0.6843% PA 2.6843% PA

EURO VALUE 28-11-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1853% PA 0.9353% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1483% PA 0.8983% PA

For 12 Months 0.0427% PA 0.9177% PA

For 2 Years 0.0427% PA 1.4177% PA

For 3 Years 0.0427% PA 1.6677% PA

For 4 years 0.0427% PA 1.9177% PA

For 5 years 0.0427% PA 2.0427% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 28-11-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1645% PA 0.5855% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2397% PA 0.5103% PA

For 12 Months -0.1550% PA 0.7200% PA

For 2 Years -0.1550% PA 1.2200% PA

For 3 Years -0.1550% PA 1.4700% PA

For 4 Years -0.1550% PA 1.7200% PA

For 5 years -0.1550% PA 1.8450% PA