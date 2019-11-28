Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 29-11-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.6586% PA 2.4086% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.6643% PA 2.4143% PA
For 12 months 1.6916% PA 2.5666% PA
For 2 Years 1.6916% PA 3.0666% PA
For 3 Years 1.6916% PA 3.3166% PA
For 4 years 1.6916% PA 3.5666% PA
For 5 years 1.6916% PA 3.6916% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 28-11-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5416% PA 1.2916% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.5978% PA 1.3478% PA
For 12 Months 0.6843% PA 1.5593% PA
For 2 Years 0.6843% PA 2.0593% PA
For 3 Years 0.
6843% PA 2.3093% PA
For 4 years 0.6843% PA 2.5593% PA
For 5 years 0.6843% PA 2.6843% PA
EURO VALUE 28-11-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1853% PA 0.9353% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1483% PA 0.8983% PA
For 12 Months 0.0427% PA 0.9177% PA
For 2 Years 0.0427% PA 1.4177% PA
For 3 Years 0.0427% PA 1.6677% PA
For 4 years 0.0427% PA 1.9177% PA
For 5 years 0.0427% PA 2.0427% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 28-11-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1645% PA 0.5855% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2397% PA 0.5103% PA
For 12 Months -0.1550% PA 0.7200% PA
For 2 Years -0.1550% PA 1.2200% PA
For 3 Years -0.1550% PA 1.4700% PA
For 4 Years -0.1550% PA 1.7200% PA
For 5 years -0.1550% PA 1.8450% PA