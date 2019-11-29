Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 29-11-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.6586% PA 2.4086% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.6643% PA 2.4143% PA
For 12 months 1.6916% PA 2.5666% PA
For 2 Years 1.6916% PA 3.0666% PA
For 3 Years 1.6916% PA 3.3166% PA
For 4 years 1.6916% PA 3.5666% PA
For 5 years 1.6916% PA 3.6916% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 29-11-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5449% PA 1.2949% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.5969% PA 1.3469% PA
For 12 Months 0.6841% PA 1.5591% PA
For 2 Years 0.6841% PA 2.0591% PA
For 3 Years 0.
6841% PA 2.3091% PA
For 4 years 0.6841% PA 2.5591% PA
For 5 years 0.6841% PA 2.6841% PA
EURO VALUE 29-11-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1847% PA 0.9347% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1466% PA 0.8966% PA
For 12 Months 0.0433% PA 0.9183% PA
For 2 Years 0.0433% PA 1.4183% PA
For 3 Years 0.0433% PA 1.6683% PA
For 4 years 0.0433% PA 1.9183% PA
For 5 years 0.0433% PA 2.0433% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 29-11-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1627% PA 0.5873% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2358% PA 0.5142% PA
For 12 Months -0.1538% PA 0.7212% PA
For 2 Years -0.1538% PA 1.2212% PA
For 3 Years -0.1538% PA 1.4712% PA
For 4 Years -0.1538% PA 1.7212% PA
For 5 years -0.1538% PA 1.8462% PA