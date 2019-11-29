(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 29-11-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.6586% PA 2.4086% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.6643% PA 2.4143% PA

For 12 months 1.6916% PA 2.5666% PA

For 2 Years 1.6916% PA 3.0666% PA

For 3 Years 1.6916% PA 3.3166% PA

For 4 years 1.6916% PA 3.5666% PA

For 5 years 1.6916% PA 3.6916% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 29-11-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5449% PA 1.2949% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.5969% PA 1.3469% PA

For 12 Months 0.6841% PA 1.5591% PA

For 2 Years 0.6841% PA 2.0591% PA

For 3 Years 0.

6841% PA 2.3091% PA

For 4 years 0.6841% PA 2.5591% PA

For 5 years 0.6841% PA 2.6841% PA

EURO VALUE 29-11-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1847% PA 0.9347% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1466% PA 0.8966% PA

For 12 Months 0.0433% PA 0.9183% PA

For 2 Years 0.0433% PA 1.4183% PA

For 3 Years 0.0433% PA 1.6683% PA

For 4 years 0.0433% PA 1.9183% PA

For 5 years 0.0433% PA 2.0433% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 29-11-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1627% PA 0.5873% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2358% PA 0.5142% PA

For 12 Months -0.1538% PA 0.7212% PA

For 2 Years -0.1538% PA 1.2212% PA

For 3 Years -0.1538% PA 1.4712% PA

For 4 Years -0.1538% PA 1.7212% PA

For 5 years -0.1538% PA 1.8462% PA