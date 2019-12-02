Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 11:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 02-12-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.6569% PA 2.4069% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.6451% PA 2.3951% PA
For 12 months 1.7003% PA 2.5753% PA
For 2 Years 1.7003% PA 3.0753% PA
For 3 Years 1.7003% PA 3.3253% PA
For 4 years 1.7003% PA 3.5753% PA
For 5 years 1.7003% PA 3.7003% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 02-12-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5435% PA 1.2935% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.6078% PA 1.3578% PA
For 12 Months 0.6955% PA 1.5705% PA
For 2 Years 0.6955% PA 2.0705% PA
For 3 Years 0.
6955% PA 2.3205% PA
For 4 years 0.6955% PA 2.5705% PA
For 5 years 0.6955% PA 2.6955% PA
EURO VALUE 02-12-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1844% PA 0.9344% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1459% PA 0.8959% PA
For 12 Months 0.0434% PA 0.9184% PA
For 2 Years 0.0434% PA 1.4184% PA
For 3 Years 0.0434% PA 1.6684% PA
For 4 years 0.0434% PA 1.9184% PA
For 5 years 0.0434% PA 2.0434% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 02-12-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1675% PA 0.5825% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2403% PA 0.5097% PA
For 12 Months -0.1520% PA 0.7230% PA
For 2 Years -0.1520% PA 1.2230% PA
For 3 Years -0.1520% PA 1.4730% PA
For 4 Years -0.1520% PA 1.7230% PA
For 5 years -0.1520% PA 1.8480% PA