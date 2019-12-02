KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 02-12-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.6569% PA 2.4069% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.6451% PA 2.3951% PA

For 12 months 1.7003% PA 2.5753% PA

For 2 Years 1.7003% PA 3.0753% PA

For 3 Years 1.7003% PA 3.3253% PA

For 4 years 1.7003% PA 3.5753% PA

For 5 years 1.7003% PA 3.7003% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 02-12-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5435% PA 1.2935% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.6078% PA 1.3578% PA

For 12 Months 0.6955% PA 1.5705% PA

For 2 Years 0.6955% PA 2.0705% PA

For 3 Years 0.

6955% PA 2.3205% PA

For 4 years 0.6955% PA 2.5705% PA

For 5 years 0.6955% PA 2.6955% PA

EURO VALUE 02-12-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1844% PA 0.9344% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1459% PA 0.8959% PA

For 12 Months 0.0434% PA 0.9184% PA

For 2 Years 0.0434% PA 1.4184% PA

For 3 Years 0.0434% PA 1.6684% PA

For 4 years 0.0434% PA 1.9184% PA

For 5 years 0.0434% PA 2.0434% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 02-12-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1675% PA 0.5825% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2403% PA 0.5097% PA

For 12 Months -0.1520% PA 0.7230% PA

For 2 Years -0.1520% PA 1.2230% PA

For 3 Years -0.1520% PA 1.4730% PA

For 4 Years -0.1520% PA 1.7230% PA

For 5 years -0.1520% PA 1.8480% PA