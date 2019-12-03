Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 03-12-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.6555% PA 2.4055% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.6469% PA 2.3969% PA
For 12 months 1.7021% PA 2.5771% PA
For 2 Years 1.7021% PA 3.0771% PA
For 3 Years 1.7021% PA 3.3271% PA
For 4 years 1.7021% PA 3.5771% PA
For 5 years 1.7021% PA 3.7021% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 03-12-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5431% PA 1.2931% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.6073% PA 1.3573% PA
For 12 Months 0.6969% PA 1.5719% PA
For 2 Years 0.6969% PA 2.
0719% PA
For 3 Years 0.6969% PA 2.3219% PA
For 4 years 0.6969% PA 2.5719% PA
For 5 years 0.6969% PA 2.6969% PA
EURO VALUE 03-12-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1840% PA 0.9340% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1446% PA 0.8946% PA
For 12 Months 0.0414% PA 0.9164% PA
For 2 Years 0.0414% PA 1.4164% PA
For 3 Years 0.0414% PA 1.6664% PA
For 4 years 0.0414% PA 1.9164% PA
For 5 years 0.0414% PA 2.0414% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 03-12-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1665% PA 0.5835% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2383% PA 0.5117% PA
For 12 Months -0.1495% PA 0.7255% PA
For 2 Years -0.1495% PA 1.2255% PA
For 3 Years -0.1495% PA 1.4755% PA
For 4 Years -0.1495% PA 1.7255% PA
For 5 years -0.1495% PA 1.8505% PA