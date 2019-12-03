(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 03-12-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.6555% PA 2.4055% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.6469% PA 2.3969% PA

For 12 months 1.7021% PA 2.5771% PA

For 2 Years 1.7021% PA 3.0771% PA

For 3 Years 1.7021% PA 3.3271% PA

For 4 years 1.7021% PA 3.5771% PA

For 5 years 1.7021% PA 3.7021% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 03-12-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5431% PA 1.2931% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.6073% PA 1.3573% PA

For 12 Months 0.6969% PA 1.5719% PA

For 2 Years 0.6969% PA 2.

0719% PA

For 3 Years 0.6969% PA 2.3219% PA

For 4 years 0.6969% PA 2.5719% PA

For 5 years 0.6969% PA 2.6969% PA

EURO VALUE 03-12-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1840% PA 0.9340% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1446% PA 0.8946% PA

For 12 Months 0.0414% PA 0.9164% PA

For 2 Years 0.0414% PA 1.4164% PA

For 3 Years 0.0414% PA 1.6664% PA

For 4 years 0.0414% PA 1.9164% PA

For 5 years 0.0414% PA 2.0414% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 03-12-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1665% PA 0.5835% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2383% PA 0.5117% PA

For 12 Months -0.1495% PA 0.7255% PA

For 2 Years -0.1495% PA 1.2255% PA

For 3 Years -0.1495% PA 1.4755% PA

For 4 Years -0.1495% PA 1.7255% PA

For 5 years -0.1495% PA 1.8505% PA