KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 05-12-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.6415% PA 2.3915% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.6454% PA 2.3954% PA

For 12 months 1.6866% PA 2.5616% PA

For 2 Years 1.6866% PA 3.0616% PA

For 3 Years 1.6866% PA 3.3116% PA

For 4 years 1.6866% PA 3.5616% PA

For 5 years 1.6866% PA 3.6866% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 05-12-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5344% PA 1.2844% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.6075% PA 1.3575% PA

For 12 Months 0.7074% PA 1.5824% PA

For 2 Years 0.7074% PA 2.0824% PA

For 3 Years 0.

7074% PA 2.3324% PA

For 4 years 0.7074% PA 2.5824% PA

For 5 years 0.7074% PA 2.7074% PA

EURO VALUE 05-12-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2017% PA 0.9517% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1429% PA 0.8929% PA

For 12 Months 0.0404% PA 0.9154% PA

For 2 Years 0.0404% PA 1.4154% PA

For 3 Years 0.0404% PA 1.6654% PA

For 4 years 0.0404% PA 1.9154% PA

For 5 years 0.0404% PA 2.0404% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 05-12-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1702% PA 0.5798% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2428% PA 0.5072% PA

For 12 Months -0.1463% PA 0.7287% PA

For 2 Years -0.1463% PA 1.2287% PA

For 3 Years -0.1463% PA 1.4787% PA

For 4 Years -0.1463% PA 1.7287% PA

For 5 years -0.1463% PA 1.8537% PA