Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 10:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 05-12-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.6415% PA 2.3915% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.6454% PA 2.3954% PA
For 12 months 1.6866% PA 2.5616% PA
For 2 Years 1.6866% PA 3.0616% PA
For 3 Years 1.6866% PA 3.3116% PA
For 4 years 1.6866% PA 3.5616% PA
For 5 years 1.6866% PA 3.6866% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 05-12-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5344% PA 1.2844% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.6075% PA 1.3575% PA
For 12 Months 0.7074% PA 1.5824% PA
For 2 Years 0.7074% PA 2.0824% PA
For 3 Years 0.
7074% PA 2.3324% PA
For 4 years 0.7074% PA 2.5824% PA
For 5 years 0.7074% PA 2.7074% PA
EURO VALUE 05-12-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2017% PA 0.9517% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1429% PA 0.8929% PA
For 12 Months 0.0404% PA 0.9154% PA
For 2 Years 0.0404% PA 1.4154% PA
For 3 Years 0.0404% PA 1.6654% PA
For 4 years 0.0404% PA 1.9154% PA
For 5 years 0.0404% PA 2.0404% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 05-12-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1702% PA 0.5798% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2428% PA 0.5072% PA
For 12 Months -0.1463% PA 0.7287% PA
For 2 Years -0.1463% PA 1.2287% PA
For 3 Years -0.1463% PA 1.4787% PA
For 4 Years -0.1463% PA 1.7287% PA
For 5 years -0.1463% PA 1.8537% PA