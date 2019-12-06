Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 06-12-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.6371% PA 2.3871% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.6375% PA 2.3875% PA
For 12 months 1.6670% PA 2.5420% PA
For 2 Years 1.6670% PA 3.0420% PA
For 3 Years 1.6670% PA 3.2920% PA
For 4 years 1.6670% PA 3.5420% PA
For 5 years 1.6670% PA 3.6670% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 06-12-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5331% PA 1.2831% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.6089% PA 1.3589% PA
For 12 Months 0.7116% PA 1.5866% PA
For 2 Years 0.7116% PA 2.0866% PA
For 3 Years 0.
7116% PA 2.3366% PA
For 4 years 0.7116% PA 2.5866% PA
For 5 years 0.7116% PA 2.7116% PA
EURO VALUE 06-12-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1980% PA 0.9480% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1454% PA 0.8954% PA
For 12 Months 0.0417% PA 0.9167% PA
For 2 Years 0.0417% PA 1.4167% PA
For 3 Years 0.0417% PA 1.6667% PA
For 4 years 0.0417% PA 1.9167% PA
For 5 years 0.0417% PA 2.0417% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 06-12-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1735% PA 0.5765% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2437% PA 0.5063% PA
For 12 Months -0.1443% PA 0.7307% PA
For 2 Years -0.1443% PA 1.2307% PA
For 3 Years -0.1443% PA 1.4807% PA
For 4 Years -0.1443% PA 1.7307% PA
For 5 years -0.1443% PA 1.8557% PA