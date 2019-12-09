(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 09-12-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.6350% PA 2.3850% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.6381% PA 2.3881% PA

For 12 months 1.6726% PA 2.5476% PA

For 2 Years 1.6726% PA 3.0476% PA

For 3 Years 1.6726% PA 3.2976% PA

For 4 years 1.6726% PA 3.5476% PA

For 5 years 1.6726% PA 3.6726% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 09-12-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5354% PA 1.2854% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.6166% PA 1.3666% PA

For 12 Months 0.7255% PA 1.6005% PA

For 2 Years 0.7255% PA 2.1005% PA

For 3 Years 0.

7255% PA 2.3505% PA

For 4 years 0.7255% PA 2.6005% PA

For 5 years 0.7255% PA 2.7255% PA

EURO VALUE 09-12-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1994% PA 0.9494% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1457% PA 0.8957% PA

For 12 Months 0.0403% PA 0.9153% PA

For 2 Years 0.0403% PA 1.4143% PA

For 3 Years 0.0403% PA 1.6653% PA

For 4 years 0.0403% PA 1.9153% PA

For 5 years 0.0403% PA 2.0403% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 09-12-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1763% PA 0.5737% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2453% PA 0.5047% PA

For 12 Months -0.1517% PA 0.7233% PA

For 2 Years -0.1517% PA 1.2233% PA

For 3 Years -0.1517% PA 1.4733% PA

For 4 Years -0.1517% PA 1.7233% PA

For 5 years -0.1517% PA 1.8483% PA