Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 09-12-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.6350% PA 2.3850% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.6381% PA 2.3881% PA
For 12 months 1.6726% PA 2.5476% PA
For 2 Years 1.6726% PA 3.0476% PA
For 3 Years 1.6726% PA 3.2976% PA
For 4 years 1.6726% PA 3.5476% PA
For 5 years 1.6726% PA 3.6726% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 09-12-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5354% PA 1.2854% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.6166% PA 1.3666% PA
For 12 Months 0.7255% PA 1.6005% PA
For 2 Years 0.7255% PA 2.1005% PA
For 3 Years 0.
7255% PA 2.3505% PA
For 4 years 0.7255% PA 2.6005% PA
For 5 years 0.7255% PA 2.7255% PA
EURO VALUE 09-12-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1994% PA 0.9494% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1457% PA 0.8957% PA
For 12 Months 0.0403% PA 0.9153% PA
For 2 Years 0.0403% PA 1.4143% PA
For 3 Years 0.0403% PA 1.6653% PA
For 4 years 0.0403% PA 1.9153% PA
For 5 years 0.0403% PA 2.0403% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 09-12-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1763% PA 0.5737% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2453% PA 0.5047% PA
For 12 Months -0.1517% PA 0.7233% PA
For 2 Years -0.1517% PA 1.2233% PA
For 3 Years -0.1517% PA 1.4733% PA
For 4 Years -0.1517% PA 1.7233% PA
For 5 years -0.1517% PA 1.8483% PA