KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :KARACHI, Dec 10 (Pakistan Point news - 10th Dec, 2019 ): The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 10-12-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.6405% PA 2.3905% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.6368% PA 2.3868% PA

For 12 months 1.6731% PA 2.5481% PA

For 2 Years 1.6731% PA 3.0481% PA

For 3 Years 1.6731% PA 3.2981% PA

For 4 years 1.6731% PA 3.5481% PA

For 5 years 1.6731% PA 3.6731% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 10-12-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5321% PA 1.2821% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.6104% PA 1.3604% PA

For 12 Months 0.7171% PA 1.5921% PA

For 2 Years 0.

7171% PA 2.0921% PA

For 3 Years 0.7171% PA 2.3421% PA

For 4 years 0.7171% PA 2.5921% PA

For 5 years 0.7171% PA 2.7171% PA

EURO VALUE 10-12-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1927% PA 0.9427% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1471% PA 0.8971% PA

For 12 Months 0.0386% PA 0.9136% PA

For 2 Years 0.0386% PA 1.4136% PA

For 3 Years 0.0386% PA 1.6636% PA

For 4 years 0.0386% PA 1.9136% PA

For 5 years 0.0386% PA 2.0386% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 10-12-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1782% PA 0.5718% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2483% PA 0.5017% PA

For 12 Months -0.1417% PA 0.7333% PA

For 2 Years -0.1417% PA 1.2333% PA

For 3 Years -0.1417% PA 1.4833% PA

For 4 Years -0.1417% PA 1.7333% PA

For 5 years -0.1417% PA 1.8583% PA