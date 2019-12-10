Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :KARACHI, Dec 10 (Pakistan Point news - 10th Dec, 2019 ): The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 10-12-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.6405% PA 2.3905% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.6368% PA 2.3868% PA
For 12 months 1.6731% PA 2.5481% PA
For 2 Years 1.6731% PA 3.0481% PA
For 3 Years 1.6731% PA 3.2981% PA
For 4 years 1.6731% PA 3.5481% PA
For 5 years 1.6731% PA 3.6731% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 10-12-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5321% PA 1.2821% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.6104% PA 1.3604% PA
For 12 Months 0.7171% PA 1.5921% PA
For 2 Years 0.
7171% PA 2.0921% PA
For 3 Years 0.7171% PA 2.3421% PA
For 4 years 0.7171% PA 2.5921% PA
For 5 years 0.7171% PA 2.7171% PA
EURO VALUE 10-12-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1927% PA 0.9427% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1471% PA 0.8971% PA
For 12 Months 0.0386% PA 0.9136% PA
For 2 Years 0.0386% PA 1.4136% PA
For 3 Years 0.0386% PA 1.6636% PA
For 4 years 0.0386% PA 1.9136% PA
For 5 years 0.0386% PA 2.0386% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 10-12-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1782% PA 0.5718% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2483% PA 0.5017% PA
For 12 Months -0.1417% PA 0.7333% PA
For 2 Years -0.1417% PA 1.2333% PA
For 3 Years -0.1417% PA 1.4833% PA
For 4 Years -0.1417% PA 1.7333% PA
For 5 years -0.1417% PA 1.8583% PA