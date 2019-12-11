Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 11-12-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.6384% PA 2.3884% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.6301% PA 2.3801% PA
For 12 months 1.6853% PA 2.5603% PA
For 2 Years 1.6853% PA 3.0603% PA
For 3 Years 1.6853% PA 3.3103% PA
For 4 years 1.6853% PA 3.5603% PA
For 5 years 1.6853% PA 3.6853% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 11-12-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5334% PA 1.2834% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.6125% PA 1.3625% PA
For 12 Months 0.7135% PA 1.5885% PA
For 2 Years 0.7135% PA 2.0885% PA
For 3 Years 0.
7135% PA 2.3385% PA
For 4 years 0.7135% PA 2.5885% PA
For 5 years 0.7135% PA 2.7135% PA
EURO VALUE 11-12-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1886% PA 0.9386% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1490% PA 0.8990% PA
For 12 Months 0.0424% PA 0.9174% PA
For 2 Years 0.0424% PA 1.4174% PA
For 3 Years 0.0424% PA 1.6674% PA
For 4 years 0.0424% PA 1.9174% PA
For 5 years 0.0424% PA 2.0424% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 11-12-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1795% PA 0.5705% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2487% PA 0.5013% PA
For 12 Months -0.1392% PA 0.7358% PA
For 2 Years -0.1392% PA 1.2358% PA
For 3 Years -0.1392% PA 1.4858% PA
For 4 Years -0.1392% PA 1.7358% PA
For 5 years -0.1392% PA 1.8608% PA