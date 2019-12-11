KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 11-12-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.6384% PA 2.3884% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.6301% PA 2.3801% PA

For 12 months 1.6853% PA 2.5603% PA

For 2 Years 1.6853% PA 3.0603% PA

For 3 Years 1.6853% PA 3.3103% PA

For 4 years 1.6853% PA 3.5603% PA

For 5 years 1.6853% PA 3.6853% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 11-12-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5334% PA 1.2834% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.6125% PA 1.3625% PA

For 12 Months 0.7135% PA 1.5885% PA

For 2 Years 0.7135% PA 2.0885% PA

For 3 Years 0.

7135% PA 2.3385% PA

For 4 years 0.7135% PA 2.5885% PA

For 5 years 0.7135% PA 2.7135% PA

EURO VALUE 11-12-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1886% PA 0.9386% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1490% PA 0.8990% PA

For 12 Months 0.0424% PA 0.9174% PA

For 2 Years 0.0424% PA 1.4174% PA

For 3 Years 0.0424% PA 1.6674% PA

For 4 years 0.0424% PA 1.9174% PA

For 5 years 0.0424% PA 2.0424% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 11-12-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1795% PA 0.5705% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2487% PA 0.5013% PA

For 12 Months -0.1392% PA 0.7358% PA

For 2 Years -0.1392% PA 1.2358% PA

For 3 Years -0.1392% PA 1.4858% PA

For 4 Years -0.1392% PA 1.7358% PA

For 5 years -0.1392% PA 1.8608% PA