KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 13-12-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.6374% PA 2.3874% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.6383% PA 2.3883% PA

For 12 months 1.6933% PA 2.5683% PA

For 2 Years 1.6933% PA 3.0683% PA

For 3 Years 1.6933% PA 3.3183% PA

For 4 years 1.6933% PA 3.5683% PA

For 5 years 1.6933% PA 3.6933% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 13-12-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5294% PA 1.2794% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.6096% PA 1.3596% PA

For 12 Months 0.7138% PA 1.5888% PA

For 2 Years 0.7138% PA 2.0888% PA

For 3 Years 0.

7138% PA 2.3388% PA

For 4 years 0.7138% PA 2.5888% PA

For 5 years 0.7138% PA 2.7138% PA

EURO VALUE 13-12-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1864% PA 0.9364% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1446% PA 0.8946% PA

For 12 Months 0.0420% PA 0.9170% PA

For 2 Years 0.0420% PA 1.4170% PA

For 3 Years 0.0420% PA 1.6670% PA

For 4 years 0.0420% PA 1.9170% PA

For 5 years 0.0420% PA 2.0420% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 13-12-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1788% PA 0.5712% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2475% PA 0.5025% PA

For 12 Months -0.1535% PA 0.7215% PA

For 2 Years -0.1535% PA 1.2215% PA

For 3 Years -0.1535% PA 1.4715% PA

For 4 Years -0.1535% PA 1.7215% PA

For 5 years -0.1535% PA 1.8465% PA