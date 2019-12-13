Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 13-12-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.6374% PA 2.3874% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.6383% PA 2.3883% PA
For 12 months 1.6933% PA 2.5683% PA
For 2 Years 1.6933% PA 3.0683% PA
For 3 Years 1.6933% PA 3.3183% PA
For 4 years 1.6933% PA 3.5683% PA
For 5 years 1.6933% PA 3.6933% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 13-12-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5294% PA 1.2794% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.6096% PA 1.3596% PA
For 12 Months 0.7138% PA 1.5888% PA
For 2 Years 0.7138% PA 2.0888% PA
For 3 Years 0.
7138% PA 2.3388% PA
For 4 years 0.7138% PA 2.5888% PA
For 5 years 0.7138% PA 2.7138% PA
EURO VALUE 13-12-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1864% PA 0.9364% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1446% PA 0.8946% PA
For 12 Months 0.0420% PA 0.9170% PA
For 2 Years 0.0420% PA 1.4170% PA
For 3 Years 0.0420% PA 1.6670% PA
For 4 years 0.0420% PA 1.9170% PA
For 5 years 0.0420% PA 2.0420% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 13-12-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1788% PA 0.5712% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2475% PA 0.5025% PA
For 12 Months -0.1535% PA 0.7215% PA
For 2 Years -0.1535% PA 1.2215% PA
For 3 Years -0.1535% PA 1.4715% PA
For 4 Years -0.1535% PA 1.7215% PA
For 5 years -0.1535% PA 1.8465% PA