Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 11:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 16-12-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.6436% PA 2.3936% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.6364% PA 2.3864% PA
For 12 months 1.6829% PA 2.5579% PA
For 2 Years 1.6829% PA 3.0579% PA
For 3 Years 1.6829% PA 3.3079% PA
For 4 years 1.6829% PA 3.5579% PA
For 5 years 1.6829% PA 3.6829% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 16-12-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5286% PA 1.2786% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.6010% PA 1.3510% PA
For 12 Months 0.7031% PA 1.5781% PA
For 2 Years 0.7031% PA 2.0781% PA
For 3 Years 0.
7031% PA 2.3281% PA
For 4 years 0.7031% PA 2.5781% PA
For 5 years 0.7031% PA 2.7031% PA
EURO VALUE 16-12-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1849% PA 0.9349% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1406% PA 0.8906% PA
For 12 Months 0.0406% PA 0.9109% PA
For 2 Years 0.0359% PA 1.4109% PA
For 3 Years 0.0359% PA 1.6109% PA
For 4 years 0.0359% PA 1.9109% PA
For 5 years 0.0359% PA 2.0359% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 16-12-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1758% PA 0.5742% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2492% PA 0.5008% PA
For 12 Months -0.1562% PA 0.7188% PA
For 2 Years -0.1562% PA 1.2188% PA
For 3 Years -0.1562% PA 1.4688% PA
For 4 Years -0.1562% PA 1.7188% PA
For 5 years -0.1562% PA 1.8438% PA