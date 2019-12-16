KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 16-12-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.6436% PA 2.3936% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.6364% PA 2.3864% PA

For 12 months 1.6829% PA 2.5579% PA

For 2 Years 1.6829% PA 3.0579% PA

For 3 Years 1.6829% PA 3.3079% PA

For 4 years 1.6829% PA 3.5579% PA

For 5 years 1.6829% PA 3.6829% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 16-12-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5286% PA 1.2786% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.6010% PA 1.3510% PA

For 12 Months 0.7031% PA 1.5781% PA

For 2 Years 0.7031% PA 2.0781% PA

For 3 Years 0.

7031% PA 2.3281% PA

For 4 years 0.7031% PA 2.5781% PA

For 5 years 0.7031% PA 2.7031% PA

EURO VALUE 16-12-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1849% PA 0.9349% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1406% PA 0.8906% PA

For 12 Months 0.0406% PA 0.9109% PA

For 2 Years 0.0359% PA 1.4109% PA

For 3 Years 0.0359% PA 1.6109% PA

For 4 years 0.0359% PA 1.9109% PA

For 5 years 0.0359% PA 2.0359% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 16-12-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1758% PA 0.5742% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2492% PA 0.5008% PA

For 12 Months -0.1562% PA 0.7188% PA

For 2 Years -0.1562% PA 1.2188% PA

For 3 Years -0.1562% PA 1.4688% PA

For 4 Years -0.1562% PA 1.7188% PA

For 5 years -0.1562% PA 1.8438% PA