KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :KARACHI, Dec 17 (Pakistan Point news - 17th Dec, 2019 ): The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 17-12-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.6496% PA 2.3996% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.6529% PA 2.4029% PA

For 12 months 1.7139% PA 2.5889% PA

For 2 Years 1.7139% PA 3.0889% PA

For 3 Years 1.7139% PA 3.3389% PA

For 4 years 1.7139% PA 3.5889% PA

For 5 years 1.7139% PA 3.7139% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 17-12-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5496% PA 1.2996% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.6319% PA 1.3819% PA

For 12 Months 0.7366% PA 1.6116% PA

For 2 Years 0.

7366% PA 2.1116% PA

For 3 Years 0.7366% PA 2.3616% PA

For 4 years 0.7366% PA 2.5116% PA

For 5 years 0.7366% PA 2.7366% PA

EURO VALUE 17-12-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1873% PA 0.9373% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1396% PA 0.8896% PA

For 12 Months 0.0359% PA 0.9109% PA

For 2 Years 0.0359% PA 1.4109% PA

For 3 Years 0.0359% PA 1.6609% PA

For 4 years 0.0359% PA 1.9109% PA

For 5 years 0.0359% PA 2.0359% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 17-12-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1798% PA 0.5702% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2475% PA 0.5025% PA

For 12 Months -0.1557% PA 0.7193% PA

For 2 Years -0.1557% PA 1.2193% PA

For 3 Years -0.1557% PA 1.4693% PA

For 4 Years -0.1557% PA 1.7193% PA

For 5 years -0.1557% PA 1.8443% PA