Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, Dec 17 (Pakistan Point news - 17th Dec, 2019): The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 17-12-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.6496% PA 2.3996% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.6529% PA 2.4029% PA
For 12 months 1.7139% PA 2.5889% PA
For 2 Years 1.7139% PA 3.0889% PA
For 3 Years 1.7139% PA 3.3389% PA
For 4 years 1.7139% PA 3.5889% PA
For 5 years 1.7139% PA 3.7139% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 17-12-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5496% PA 1.2996% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.6319% PA 1.3819% PA
For 12 Months 0.7366% PA 1.6116% PA
For 2 Years 0.
7366% PA 2.1116% PA
For 3 Years 0.7366% PA 2.3616% PA
For 4 years 0.7366% PA 2.5116% PA
For 5 years 0.7366% PA 2.7366% PA
EURO VALUE 17-12-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1873% PA 0.9373% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1396% PA 0.8896% PA
For 12 Months 0.0359% PA 0.9109% PA
For 2 Years 0.0359% PA 1.4109% PA
For 3 Years 0.0359% PA 1.6609% PA
For 4 years 0.0359% PA 1.9109% PA
For 5 years 0.0359% PA 2.0359% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 17-12-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1798% PA 0.5702% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2475% PA 0.5025% PA
For 12 Months -0.1557% PA 0.7193% PA
For 2 Years -0.1557% PA 1.2193% PA
For 3 Years -0.1557% PA 1.4693% PA
For 4 Years -0.1557% PA 1.7193% PA
For 5 years -0.1557% PA 1.8443% PA