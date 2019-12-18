KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 18-12-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.6485% PA 2.3985% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.6434% PA 2.3946% PA

For 12 months 1.7096% PA 2.5846% PA

For 2 Years 1.7096% PA 3.0846% PA

For 3 Years 1.7096% PA 3.3346% PA

For 4 years 1.7096% PA 3.5846% PA

For 5 years 1.7096% PA 3.7096% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 18-12-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5475% PA 1.2975% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.6310% PA 1.3810% PA

For 12 Months 0.7286% PA 1.6036% PA

For 2 Years 0.7286% PA 2.1036% PA

For 3 Years 0.

7286% PA 2.3536% PA

For 4 years 0.7286% PA 2.6036% PA

For 5 years 0.7286% PA 2.7286% PA

EURO VALUE 18-12-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1829% PA 0.9329% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1363% PA 0.8863% PA

For 12 Months 0.0311% PA 0.9061% PA

For 2 Years 0.0311% PA 1.4061% PA

For 3 Years 0.0311% PA 1.6561% PA

For 4 years 0.0311% PA 1.9061% PA

For 5 years 0.0311% PA 2.0311% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 18-12-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1827% PA 0.5673% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2453% PA 0.5047% PA

For 12 Months -0.1515% PA 0.7235% PA

For 2 Years -0.1515% PA 1.2235% PA

For 3 Years -0.1515% PA 1.4735% PA

For 4 Years -0.1515% PA 1.7233% PA

For 5 years -0.1515% PA 1.8443% PA