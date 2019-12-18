Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 18-12-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.6485% PA 2.3985% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.6434% PA 2.3946% PA
For 12 months 1.7096% PA 2.5846% PA
For 2 Years 1.7096% PA 3.0846% PA
For 3 Years 1.7096% PA 3.3346% PA
For 4 years 1.7096% PA 3.5846% PA
For 5 years 1.7096% PA 3.7096% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 18-12-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5475% PA 1.2975% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.6310% PA 1.3810% PA
For 12 Months 0.7286% PA 1.6036% PA
For 2 Years 0.7286% PA 2.1036% PA
For 3 Years 0.
7286% PA 2.3536% PA
For 4 years 0.7286% PA 2.6036% PA
For 5 years 0.7286% PA 2.7286% PA
EURO VALUE 18-12-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1829% PA 0.9329% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1363% PA 0.8863% PA
For 12 Months 0.0311% PA 0.9061% PA
For 2 Years 0.0311% PA 1.4061% PA
For 3 Years 0.0311% PA 1.6561% PA
For 4 years 0.0311% PA 1.9061% PA
For 5 years 0.0311% PA 2.0311% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 18-12-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1827% PA 0.5673% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2453% PA 0.5047% PA
For 12 Months -0.1515% PA 0.7235% PA
For 2 Years -0.1515% PA 1.2235% PA
For 3 Years -0.1515% PA 1.4735% PA
For 4 Years -0.1515% PA 1.7233% PA
For 5 years -0.1515% PA 1.8443% PA