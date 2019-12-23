Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Mon 23rd December 2019
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 23-12-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.6778% PA 2.4278% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.6663% PA 2.4163% PA
For 12 months 1.7480% PA 2.6230% PA
For 2 Years 1.7480% PA 3.1230% PA
For 3 Years 1.7480% PA 3.3730% PA
For 4 years 1.7480% PA 3.6230% PA
For 5 years 1.7480% PA 3.7480% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 23-12-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5389% PA 1.2889% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.6088% PA 1.3588% PA
For 12 Months 0.7051% PA 1.5801% PA
For 2 Years 0.7051% PA 2.0801% PA
For 3 Years 0.
7051% PA 2.3301% PA
For 4 years 0.7051% PA 2.5801% PA
For 5 years 0.7051% PA 2.7051% PA
EURO VALUE 23-12-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1817% PA 0.9317% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1299% PA 0.8799% PA
For 12 Months 0.0220% PA 0.8970% PA
For 2 Years 0.0220% PA 1.3970% PA
For 3 Years 0.0220% PA 1.6470% PA
For 4 years 0.0220% PA 1.8970% PA
For 5 years 0.0220% PA 2.0220% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 24-12-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1917% PA 0.5583% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2360% PA 0.5140% PA
For 12 Months -0.1433% PA 0.7317% PA
For 2 Years -0.1433% PA 1.2317% PA
For 3 Years -0.1433% PA 1.4817% PA
For 4 Years -0.1433% PA 1.7317% PA
For 5 years -0.1433% PA 1.8567% PA