KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 23-12-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.6778% PA 2.4278% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.6663% PA 2.4163% PA

For 12 months 1.7480% PA 2.6230% PA

For 2 Years 1.7480% PA 3.1230% PA

For 3 Years 1.7480% PA 3.3730% PA

For 4 years 1.7480% PA 3.6230% PA

For 5 years 1.7480% PA 3.7480% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 23-12-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5389% PA 1.2889% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.6088% PA 1.3588% PA

For 12 Months 0.7051% PA 1.5801% PA

For 2 Years 0.7051% PA 2.0801% PA

For 3 Years 0.

7051% PA 2.3301% PA

For 4 years 0.7051% PA 2.5801% PA

For 5 years 0.7051% PA 2.7051% PA

EURO VALUE 23-12-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1817% PA 0.9317% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1299% PA 0.8799% PA

For 12 Months 0.0220% PA 0.8970% PA

For 2 Years 0.0220% PA 1.3970% PA

For 3 Years 0.0220% PA 1.6470% PA

For 4 years 0.0220% PA 1.8970% PA

For 5 years 0.0220% PA 2.0220% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 24-12-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1917% PA 0.5583% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2360% PA 0.5140% PA

For 12 Months -0.1433% PA 0.7317% PA

For 2 Years -0.1433% PA 1.2317% PA

For 3 Years -0.1433% PA 1.4817% PA

For 4 Years -0.1433% PA 1.7317% PA

For 5 years -0.1433% PA 1.8567% PA