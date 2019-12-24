KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 24-12-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.6848% PA 2.4348% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.6705% PA 2.4205% PA

For 12 months 1.7496% PA 2.6246% PA

For 2 Years 1.7496% PA 3.1246% PA

For 3 Years 1.7496% PA 3.3746% PA

For 4 years 1.7496% PA 3.6246% PA

For 5 years 1.7496% PA 3.7496% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 24-12-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5481% PA 1.2981% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.6243% PA 1.3743% PA

For 12 Months 0.7205% PA 1.5955% PA

For 2 Years 0.7205% PA 2.0955% PA

For 3 Years 0.

7205% PA 2.3455% PA

For 4 years 0.7205% PA 2.5955% PA

For 5 years 0.7205% PA 2.7205% PA

EURO VALUE 24-12-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1703% PA 0.9203% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1291% PA 0.8791% PA

For 12 Months 0.0180% PA 0.8930% PA

For 2 Years 0.0180% PA 1.3930% PA

For 3 Years 0.0180% PA 1.6430% PA

For 4 years 0.0180% PA 1.8930% PA

For 5 years 0.0180% PA 2.0180% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 24-12-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.2008% PA 0.5492% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2297% PA 0.5203% PA

For 12 Months -0.1358% PA 0.7392% PA

For 2 Years -0.1358% PA 1.2392% PA

For 3 Years -0.1358% PA 1.4892% PA

For 4 Years -0.1358% PA 1.7392% PA

For 5 years -0.1358% PA 1.8642% PA