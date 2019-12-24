Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 11:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 24-12-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.6848% PA 2.4348% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.6705% PA 2.4205% PA
For 12 months 1.7496% PA 2.6246% PA
For 2 Years 1.7496% PA 3.1246% PA
For 3 Years 1.7496% PA 3.3746% PA
For 4 years 1.7496% PA 3.6246% PA
For 5 years 1.7496% PA 3.7496% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 24-12-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5481% PA 1.2981% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.6243% PA 1.3743% PA
For 12 Months 0.7205% PA 1.5955% PA
For 2 Years 0.7205% PA 2.0955% PA
For 3 Years 0.
7205% PA 2.3455% PA
For 4 years 0.7205% PA 2.5955% PA
For 5 years 0.7205% PA 2.7205% PA
EURO VALUE 24-12-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1703% PA 0.9203% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1291% PA 0.8791% PA
For 12 Months 0.0180% PA 0.8930% PA
For 2 Years 0.0180% PA 1.3930% PA
For 3 Years 0.0180% PA 1.6430% PA
For 4 years 0.0180% PA 1.8930% PA
For 5 years 0.0180% PA 2.0180% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 24-12-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.2008% PA 0.5492% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2297% PA 0.5203% PA
For 12 Months -0.1358% PA 0.7392% PA
For 2 Years -0.1358% PA 1.2392% PA
For 3 Years -0.1358% PA 1.4892% PA
For 4 Years -0.1358% PA 1.7392% PA
For 5 years -0.1358% PA 1.8642% PA