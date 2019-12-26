Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 11:31 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 27-12-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.7105% PA 2.4605% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.6713% PA 2.4213% PA
For 12 months 1.7620% PA 2.6370% PA
For 2 Years 1.7620% PA 3.1370% PA
For 3 Years 1.7620% PA 3.3870% PA
For 4 years 1.7620% PA 3.6370% PA
For 5 years 1.7620% PA 3.7620% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 27-12-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5476% PA 1.2976% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.6323% PA 1.3823% PA
For 12 Months 0.7293% PA 1.6043% PA
For 2 Years 0.7293% PA 2.1043% PA
For 3 Years 0.
7293% PA 2.3543% PA
For 4 years 0.7293% PA 2.6043% PA
For 5 years 0.7293% PA 2.7293% PA
EURO VALUE 27-12-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1763% PA 0.9263% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1274% PA 0.8774% PA
For 12 Months 0.0140% PA 0.8890% PA
For 2 Years 0.0140% PA 1.3890% PA
For 3 Years 0.0140% PA 1.6390% PA
For 4 years 0.0140% PA 1.8890% PA
For 5 years 0.0140% PA 2.0140% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 27-12-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.2077% PA 0.5423% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2267% PA 0.5233% PA
For 12 Months -0.1357% PA 0.7393% PA
For 2 Years -0.1357% PA 1.2393% PA
For 3 Years -0.1357% PA 1.4893% PA
For 4 Years -0.1357% PA 1.7393% PA
For 5 years -0.1357% PA 1.8643% PA