KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 27-12-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.7105% PA 2.4605% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.6713% PA 2.4213% PA

For 12 months 1.7620% PA 2.6370% PA

For 2 Years 1.7620% PA 3.1370% PA

For 3 Years 1.7620% PA 3.3870% PA

For 4 years 1.7620% PA 3.6370% PA

For 5 years 1.7620% PA 3.7620% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 27-12-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5476% PA 1.2976% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.6323% PA 1.3823% PA

For 12 Months 0.7293% PA 1.6043% PA

For 2 Years 0.7293% PA 2.1043% PA

For 3 Years 0.

7293% PA 2.3543% PA

For 4 years 0.7293% PA 2.6043% PA

For 5 years 0.7293% PA 2.7293% PA

EURO VALUE 27-12-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1763% PA 0.9263% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1274% PA 0.8774% PA

For 12 Months 0.0140% PA 0.8890% PA

For 2 Years 0.0140% PA 1.3890% PA

For 3 Years 0.0140% PA 1.6390% PA

For 4 years 0.0140% PA 1.8890% PA

For 5 years 0.0140% PA 2.0140% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 27-12-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.2077% PA 0.5423% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2267% PA 0.5233% PA

For 12 Months -0.1357% PA 0.7393% PA

For 2 Years -0.1357% PA 1.2393% PA

For 3 Years -0.1357% PA 1.4893% PA

For 4 Years -0.1357% PA 1.7393% PA

For 5 years -0.1357% PA 1.8643% PA