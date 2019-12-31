(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 31-12-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.6946% PA 2.4446% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.6708% PA 2.4208% PA

For 12 months 1.7543% PA 2.6293% PA

For 2 Years 1.7543% PA 3.1293% PA

For 3 Years 1.7543% PA 3.3793% PA

For 4 years 1.7543% PA 3.6293% PA

For 5 years 1.7543% PA 3.7543% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 31-12-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5444% PA 1.2944% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.6324% PA 1.3824% PA

For 12 Months 0.7314% PA 1.6064% PA

For 2 Years 0.7314% PA 2.1064% PA

For 3 Years 0.

7314% PA 2.3564% PA

For 4 years 0.7314% PA 2.6064% PA

For 5 years 0.7314% PA 2.7314% PA

EURO VALUE 31-12-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1703% PA 0.9203% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1269% PA 0.8769% PA

For 12 Months 0.0134% PA 0.8884% PA

For 2 Years 0.0134% PA 1.3884% PA

For 3 Years 0.0134% PA 1.6384% PA

For 4 years 0.0134% PA 1.8884% PA

For 5 years 0.0134% PA 2.0134% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 03-01-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.2090% PA 0.5410% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2260% PA 0.5240% PA

For 12 Months -0.1417% PA 0.7333% PA

For 2 Years -0.1417% PA 1.2333% PA

For 3 Years -0.1417% PA 1.4833% PA

For 4 Years -0.1417% PA 1.7333% PA

For 5 years -0.1417% PA 1.8583% PA