Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 03-01-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.6584% PA 2.4084% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.6621% PA 2.4121% PA
For 12 months 1.7463% PA 2.6213% PA
For 2 Years 1.7463% PA 3.1213% PA
For 3 Years 1.7463% PA 3.3713% PA
For 4 years 1.7463% PA 3.6213% PA
For 5 years 1.7463% PA 3.7463% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 03-01-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5416% PA 1.2916% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.6300% PA 1.3800% PA
For 12 Months 0.7343% PA 1.6093% PA
For 2 Years 0.7343% PA 2.1093% PA
For 3 Years 0.
7343% PA 2.3593% PA
For 4 years 0.7343% PA 2.6093% PA
For 5 years 0.7343% PA 2.7343% PA
EURO VALUE 03-01-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1643% PA 0.9143% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1241% PA 0.8741% PA
For 12 Months 0.0193% PA 0.8943% PA
For 2 Years 0.0193% PA 1.3943% PA
For 3 Years 0.0193% PA 1.6443% PA
For 4 years 0.0193% PA 1.8943% PA
For 5 years 0.0193% PA 2.0193% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 06-01-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.2090% PA 0.5410% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2260% PA 0.5240% PA
For 12 Months -0.1417% PA 0.7333% PA
For 2 Years -0.1417% PA 1.2333% PA
For 3 Years -0.1417% PA 1.4833% PA
For 4 Years -0.1417% PA 1.7333% PA
For 5 years -0.1417% PA 1.8583% PA