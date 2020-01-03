(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 03-01-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.6584% PA 2.4084% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.6621% PA 2.4121% PA

For 12 months 1.7463% PA 2.6213% PA

For 2 Years 1.7463% PA 3.1213% PA

For 3 Years 1.7463% PA 3.3713% PA

For 4 years 1.7463% PA 3.6213% PA

For 5 years 1.7463% PA 3.7463% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 03-01-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5416% PA 1.2916% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.6300% PA 1.3800% PA

For 12 Months 0.7343% PA 1.6093% PA

For 2 Years 0.7343% PA 2.1093% PA

For 3 Years 0.

7343% PA 2.3593% PA

For 4 years 0.7343% PA 2.6093% PA

For 5 years 0.7343% PA 2.7343% PA

EURO VALUE 03-01-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1643% PA 0.9143% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1241% PA 0.8741% PA

For 12 Months 0.0193% PA 0.8943% PA

For 2 Years 0.0193% PA 1.3943% PA

For 3 Years 0.0193% PA 1.6443% PA

For 4 years 0.0193% PA 1.8943% PA

For 5 years 0.0193% PA 2.0193% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 06-01-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.2090% PA 0.5410% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2260% PA 0.5240% PA

For 12 Months -0.1417% PA 0.7333% PA

For 2 Years -0.1417% PA 1.2333% PA

For 3 Years -0.1417% PA 1.4833% PA

For 4 Years -0.1417% PA 1.7333% PA

For 5 years -0.1417% PA 1.8583% PA