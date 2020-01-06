KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 06-01-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.6503% PA 2.4003% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.6595% PA 2.4095% PA

For 12 months 1.7449% PA 2.6199% PA

For 2 Years 1.7449% PA 3.1199% PA

For 3 Years 1.7449% PA 3.3699% PA

For 4 years 1.7449% PA 3.6199% PA

For 5 years 1.7449% PA 3.7449% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 06-01-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5463% PA 1.2963% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.6224% PA 1.3724% PA

For 12 Months 0.7279% PA 1.6029% PA

For 2 Years 0.7279% PA 2.1029% PA

For 3 Years 0.

7279% PA 2.3529% PA

For 4 years 0.7279% PA 2.6029% PA

For 5 years 0.7279% PA 2.7279% PA

EURO VALUE 06-01-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1570% PA 0.9070% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1159% PA 0.8651% PA

For 12 Months 0.0151% PA 0.8901% PA

For 2 Years 0.0151% PA 1.3901% PA

For 3 Years 0.0151% PA 1.6401% PA

For 4 years 0.0151% PA 1.8901% PA

For 5 years 0.0151% PA 2.0151% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 06-01-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.2090% PA 0.5410% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2260% PA 0.5240% PA

For 12 Months -0.1417% PA 0.7333% PA

For 2 Years -0.1417% PA 1.2333% PA

For 3 Years -0.1417% PA 1.4833% PA

For 4 Years -0.1417% PA 1.7333% PA

For 5 years -0.1417% PA 1.8583% PA