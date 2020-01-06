Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 06-01-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.6503% PA 2.4003% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.6595% PA 2.4095% PA
For 12 months 1.7449% PA 2.6199% PA
For 2 Years 1.7449% PA 3.1199% PA
For 3 Years 1.7449% PA 3.3699% PA
For 4 years 1.7449% PA 3.6199% PA
For 5 years 1.7449% PA 3.7449% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 06-01-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5463% PA 1.2963% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.6224% PA 1.3724% PA
For 12 Months 0.7279% PA 1.6029% PA
For 2 Years 0.7279% PA 2.1029% PA
For 3 Years 0.
7279% PA 2.3529% PA
For 4 years 0.7279% PA 2.6029% PA
For 5 years 0.7279% PA 2.7279% PA
EURO VALUE 06-01-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1570% PA 0.9070% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1159% PA 0.8651% PA
For 12 Months 0.0151% PA 0.8901% PA
For 2 Years 0.0151% PA 1.3901% PA
For 3 Years 0.0151% PA 1.6401% PA
For 4 years 0.0151% PA 1.8901% PA
For 5 years 0.0151% PA 2.0151% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 06-01-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.2090% PA 0.5410% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2260% PA 0.5240% PA
For 12 Months -0.1417% PA 0.7333% PA
For 2 Years -0.1417% PA 1.2333% PA
For 3 Years -0.1417% PA 1.4833% PA
For 4 Years -0.1417% PA 1.7333% PA
For 5 years -0.1417% PA 1.8583% PA