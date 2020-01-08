Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 11:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 08-01-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.6223% PA 2.3723% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.6443% PA 2.3943% PA
For 12 months 1.7049% PA 2.5799% PA
For 2 Years 1.7049% PA 3.0799% PA
For 3 Years 1.7049% PA 3.3299% PA
For 4 years 1.7049% PA 3.5799% PA
For 5 years 1.7049% PA 3.7049% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 08-01-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5444% PA 1.2944% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.6158% PA 1.3658% PA
For 12 Months 0.7144% PA 1.5894% PA
For 2 Years 0.7144% PA 2.0894% PA
For 3 Years 0.
7144% PA 2.3394% PA
For 4 years 0.7144% PA 2.5894% PA
For 5 years 0.7144% PA 2.7144% PA
EURO VALUE 08-01-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1671% PA 0.9171% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1223% PA 0.8723% PA
For 12 Months 0.0203% PA 0.8953% PA
For 2 Years 0.0203% PA 1.3953% PA
For 3 Years 0.0203% PA 1.6453% PA
For 4 years 0.0203% PA 1.8953% PA
For 5 years 0.0203% PA 2.0203% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 08-01-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.2017% PA 0.5483% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2350% PA 0.5150% PA
For 12 Months -0.1422% PA 0.7328% PA
For 2 Years -0.1422% PA 1.2328% PA
For 3 Years -0.1422% PA 1.4328% PA
For 4 Years -0.1422% PA 1.7328% PA
For 5 years -0.1422% PA 1.8578% PA