KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 08-01-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.6223% PA 2.3723% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.6443% PA 2.3943% PA

For 12 months 1.7049% PA 2.5799% PA

For 2 Years 1.7049% PA 3.0799% PA

For 3 Years 1.7049% PA 3.3299% PA

For 4 years 1.7049% PA 3.5799% PA

For 5 years 1.7049% PA 3.7049% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 08-01-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5444% PA 1.2944% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.6158% PA 1.3658% PA

For 12 Months 0.7144% PA 1.5894% PA

For 2 Years 0.7144% PA 2.0894% PA

For 3 Years 0.

7144% PA 2.3394% PA

For 4 years 0.7144% PA 2.5894% PA

For 5 years 0.7144% PA 2.7144% PA

EURO VALUE 08-01-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1671% PA 0.9171% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1223% PA 0.8723% PA

For 12 Months 0.0203% PA 0.8953% PA

For 2 Years 0.0203% PA 1.3953% PA

For 3 Years 0.0203% PA 1.6453% PA

For 4 years 0.0203% PA 1.8953% PA

For 5 years 0.0203% PA 2.0203% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 08-01-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.2017% PA 0.5483% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2350% PA 0.5150% PA

For 12 Months -0.1422% PA 0.7328% PA

For 2 Years -0.1422% PA 1.2328% PA

For 3 Years -0.1422% PA 1.4328% PA

For 4 Years -0.1422% PA 1.7328% PA

For 5 years -0.1422% PA 1.8578% PA