KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 09-01-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.6280% PA 2.3780% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.6305% PA 2.3805% PA

For 12 months 1.7045% PA 2.5795% PA

For 2 Years 1.7045% PA 3.0795% PA

For 3 Years 1.7045% PA 3.3295% PA

For 4 years 1.7045% PA 3.5795% PA

For 5 years 1.7045% PA 3.7045% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 09-01-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5460% PA 1.2960% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.6205% PA 1.3705% PA

For 12 Months 0.7251% PA 1.6001% PA

For 2 Years 0.7251% PA 2.1001% PA

For 3 Years 0.

7251% PA 2.3501% PA

For 4 years 0.7251% PA 2.6001% PA

For 5 years 0.7251% PA 2.7251% PA

EURO VALUE 09-01-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1747% PA 0.9247% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1281% PA 0.8781% PA

For 12 Months 0.0229% PA 0.8979% PA

For 2 Years 0.0229% PA 1.3979% PA

For 3 Years 0.0229% PA 1.6479% PA

For 4 years 0.0229% PA 1.8979% PA

For 5 years 0.0229% PA 2.0229% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 09-01-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.2067% PA 0.5433% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2332% PA 0.5168% PA

For 12 Months -0.1287% PA 0.7463% PA

For 2 Years -0.1287% PA 1.2463% PA

For 3 Years -0.1287% PA 1.4963% PA

For 4 Years -0.1287% PA 1.7463% PA

For 5 years -0.1287% PA 1.8713% PA