Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 11:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 09-01-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.6280% PA 2.3780% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.6305% PA 2.3805% PA
For 12 months 1.7045% PA 2.5795% PA
For 2 Years 1.7045% PA 3.0795% PA
For 3 Years 1.7045% PA 3.3295% PA
For 4 years 1.7045% PA 3.5795% PA
For 5 years 1.7045% PA 3.7045% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 09-01-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5460% PA 1.2960% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.6205% PA 1.3705% PA
For 12 Months 0.7251% PA 1.6001% PA
For 2 Years 0.7251% PA 2.1001% PA
For 3 Years 0.
7251% PA 2.3501% PA
For 4 years 0.7251% PA 2.6001% PA
For 5 years 0.7251% PA 2.7251% PA
EURO VALUE 09-01-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1747% PA 0.9247% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1281% PA 0.8781% PA
For 12 Months 0.0229% PA 0.8979% PA
For 2 Years 0.0229% PA 1.3979% PA
For 3 Years 0.0229% PA 1.6479% PA
For 4 years 0.0229% PA 1.8979% PA
For 5 years 0.0229% PA 2.0229% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 09-01-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.2067% PA 0.5433% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2332% PA 0.5168% PA
For 12 Months -0.1287% PA 0.7463% PA
For 2 Years -0.1287% PA 1.2463% PA
For 3 Years -0.1287% PA 1.4963% PA
For 4 Years -0.1287% PA 1.7463% PA
For 5 years -0.1287% PA 1.8713% PA