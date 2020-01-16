(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 16-01-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.5926% PA 2.3426% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.6145% PA 2.3645% PA

For 12 months 1.7131% PA 2.5881% PA

For 2 Years 1.7131% PA 3.0881% PA

For 3 Years 1.7131% PA 3.3381% PA

For 4 years 1.7131% PA 3.5881% PA

For 5 years 1.7131% PA 3.7131% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 16-01-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5078% PA 1.2578% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.5550% PA 1.3050% PA

For 12 Months 0.6146% PA 1.4896% PA

For 2 Years 0.6146% PA 1.9896% PA

For 3 Years 0.

6146% PA 2.2396% PA

For 4 years 0.6146% PA 2.4896% PA

For 5 years 0.6146% PA 2.6146% PA

EURO VALUE 16-01-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1711% PA 0.9211% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1101% PA 0.8601% PA

For 12 Months 0.0226% PA 0.8976% PA

For 2 Years 0.0226% PA 1.3976% PA

For 3 Years 0.0226% PA 1.6476% PA

For 4 years 0.0226% PA 1.8976% PA

For 5 years 0.0226% PA 2.0226% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 16-01-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.2023% PA 0.5477% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2383% PA 0.5117% PA

For 12 Months -0.1373% PA 0.7377% PA

For 2 Years -0.1373% PA 1.2377% PA

For 3 Years -0.1373% PA 1.4877% PA

For 4 Years -0.1373% PA 1.7377% PA

For 5 years -0.1373% PA 1.8627% PA