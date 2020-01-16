Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 16-01-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.5926% PA 2.3426% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.6145% PA 2.3645% PA
For 12 months 1.7131% PA 2.5881% PA
For 2 Years 1.7131% PA 3.0881% PA
For 3 Years 1.7131% PA 3.3381% PA
For 4 years 1.7131% PA 3.5881% PA
For 5 years 1.7131% PA 3.7131% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 16-01-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5078% PA 1.2578% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.5550% PA 1.3050% PA
For 12 Months 0.6146% PA 1.4896% PA
For 2 Years 0.6146% PA 1.9896% PA
For 3 Years 0.
6146% PA 2.2396% PA
For 4 years 0.6146% PA 2.4896% PA
For 5 years 0.6146% PA 2.6146% PA
EURO VALUE 16-01-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1711% PA 0.9211% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1101% PA 0.8601% PA
For 12 Months 0.0226% PA 0.8976% PA
For 2 Years 0.0226% PA 1.3976% PA
For 3 Years 0.0226% PA 1.6476% PA
For 4 years 0.0226% PA 1.8976% PA
For 5 years 0.0226% PA 2.0226% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 16-01-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.2023% PA 0.5477% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2383% PA 0.5117% PA
For 12 Months -0.1373% PA 0.7377% PA
For 2 Years -0.1373% PA 1.2377% PA
For 3 Years -0.1373% PA 1.4877% PA
For 4 Years -0.1373% PA 1.7377% PA
For 5 years -0.1373% PA 1.8627% PA