KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 21-01-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.5766% PA 2.3266% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.5988% PA 2.3488% PA

For 12 months 1.6801% PA 2.5551% PA

For 2 Years 1.6801% PA 3.0551% PA

For 3 Years 1.6801% PA 3.3051% PA

For 4 years 1.6801% PA 3.5551% PA

For 5 years 1.6801% PA 3.6801% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 20-01-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.4738% PA 1.2238% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.5135% PA 1.2635% PA

For 12 Months 0.5696% PA 1.4446% PA

For 2 Years 0.5696% PA 1.9446% PA

For 3 Years 0.

5696% PA 2.1946% PA

For 4 years 0.5696% PA 2.4446% PA

For 5 years 0.5696% PA 2.5696% PA

EURO VALUE 20-01-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1687% PA 0.9187% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1089% PA 0.8589% PA

For 12 Months 0.0220% PA 0.8970% PA

For 2 Years 0.0220% PA 1.3984% PA

For 3 Years 0.0220% PA 1.6470% PA

For 4 years 0.0220% PA 1.8970% PA

For 5 years 0.0220% PA 2.0220% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 20-01-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1888% PA 0.5612% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2358% PA 0.5142% PA

For 12 Months -0.1360% PA 0.7390% PA

For 2 Years -0.1360% PA 1.2390% PA

For 3 Years -0.1360% PA 1.4890% PA

For 4 Years -0.1360% PA 1.7390% PA

For 5 years -0.1360% PA 1.8640% PA