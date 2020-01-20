Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 21-01-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.5766% PA 2.3266% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.5988% PA 2.3488% PA
For 12 months 1.6801% PA 2.5551% PA
For 2 Years 1.6801% PA 3.0551% PA
For 3 Years 1.6801% PA 3.3051% PA
For 4 years 1.6801% PA 3.5551% PA
For 5 years 1.6801% PA 3.6801% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 20-01-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.4738% PA 1.2238% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.5135% PA 1.2635% PA
For 12 Months 0.5696% PA 1.4446% PA
For 2 Years 0.5696% PA 1.9446% PA
For 3 Years 0.
5696% PA 2.1946% PA
For 4 years 0.5696% PA 2.4446% PA
For 5 years 0.5696% PA 2.5696% PA
EURO VALUE 20-01-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1687% PA 0.9187% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1089% PA 0.8589% PA
For 12 Months 0.0220% PA 0.8970% PA
For 2 Years 0.0220% PA 1.3984% PA
For 3 Years 0.0220% PA 1.6470% PA
For 4 years 0.0220% PA 1.8970% PA
For 5 years 0.0220% PA 2.0220% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 20-01-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1888% PA 0.5612% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2358% PA 0.5142% PA
For 12 Months -0.1360% PA 0.7390% PA
For 2 Years -0.1360% PA 1.2390% PA
For 3 Years -0.1360% PA 1.4890% PA
For 4 Years -0.1360% PA 1.7390% PA
For 5 years -0.1360% PA 1.8640% PA