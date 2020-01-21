KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 21-01-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.5766% PA 2.3266% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.5988% PA 2.3488% PA

For 12 months 1.6801% PA 2.5551% PA

For 2 Years 1.6801% PA 3.0551% PA

For 3 Years 1.6801% PA 3.3051% PA

For 4 years 1.6801% PA 3.5551% PA

For 5 years 1.6801% PA 3.6801% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 21-01-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.4501% PA 1.2001% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.4885% PA 1.2385% PA

For 12 Months 0.5460% PA 1.4210% PA

For 2 Years 0.5460% PA 1.9210% PA

For 3 Years 0.

5460% PA 2.1710% PA

For 4 years 0.5460% PA 2.4210% PA

For 5 years 0.5460% PA 2.5460% PA

EURO VALUE 21-01-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1740% PA 0.9240% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1133% PA 0.8633% PA

For 12 Months 0.0216% PA 0.8966% PA

For 2 Years 0.0216% PA 1.3966% PA

For 3 Years 0.0216% PA 1.6466% PA

For 4 years 0.0216% PA 1.8966% PA

For 5 years 0.0216% PA 2.0216% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 21-01-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1975% PA 0.5525% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2342% PA 0.5158% PA

For 12 Months -0.1333% PA 0.7417% PA

For 2 Years -0.1333% PA 1.2417% PA

For 3 Years -0.1333% PA 1.4917% PA

For 4 Years -0.1333% PA 1.7417% PA

For 5 years -0.1333% PA 1.8667% PA