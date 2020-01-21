Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 11:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 21-01-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.5766% PA 2.3266% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.5988% PA 2.3488% PA
For 12 months 1.6801% PA 2.5551% PA
For 2 Years 1.6801% PA 3.0551% PA
For 3 Years 1.6801% PA 3.3051% PA
For 4 years 1.6801% PA 3.5551% PA
For 5 years 1.6801% PA 3.6801% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 21-01-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.4501% PA 1.2001% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.4885% PA 1.2385% PA
For 12 Months 0.5460% PA 1.4210% PA
For 2 Years 0.5460% PA 1.9210% PA
For 3 Years 0.
5460% PA 2.1710% PA
For 4 years 0.5460% PA 2.4210% PA
For 5 years 0.5460% PA 2.5460% PA
EURO VALUE 21-01-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1740% PA 0.9240% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1133% PA 0.8633% PA
For 12 Months 0.0216% PA 0.8966% PA
For 2 Years 0.0216% PA 1.3966% PA
For 3 Years 0.0216% PA 1.6466% PA
For 4 years 0.0216% PA 1.8966% PA
For 5 years 0.0216% PA 2.0216% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 21-01-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1975% PA 0.5525% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2342% PA 0.5158% PA
For 12 Months -0.1333% PA 0.7417% PA
For 2 Years -0.1333% PA 1.2417% PA
For 3 Years -0.1333% PA 1.4917% PA
For 4 Years -0.1333% PA 1.7417% PA
For 5 years -0.1333% PA 1.8667% PA