Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Mon 27th January 2020 | 11:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 27-01-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.5441% PA 2.2941% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.5718% PA 2.3218% PA
For 12 months 1.6445% PA 2.5195% PA
For 2 Years 1.6445% PA 3.0195% PA
For 3 Years 1.6445% PA 3.2695% PA
For 4 years 1.6445% PA 3.5195% PA
For 5 years 1.6445% PA 3.6445% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 27-01-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.4471% PA 1.1971% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.4959% PA 1.2459% PA
For 12 Months 0.5629% PA 1.4379% PA
For 2 Years 0.5629% PA 1.9379% PA
For 3 Years 0.
5629% PA 2.1879% PA
For 4 years 0.5629% PA 2.4379% PA
For 5 years 0.5629% PA 2.5629% PA
EURO VALUE 27-01-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1689% PA 0.9189% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1117% PA 0.8617% PA
For 12 Months 0.0221% PA 0.8971% PA
For 2 Years 0.0221% PA 1.3971% PA
For 3 Years 0.0221% PA 1.6471% PA
For 4 years 0.0221% PA 1.8971% PA
For 5 years 0.0221% PA 2.0221% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 27-01-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.2057% PA 0.5443% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2305% PA 0.5195% PA
For 12 Months -0.1273% PA 0.7477% PA
For 2 Years -0.1273% PA 1.2477% PA
For 3 Years -0.1273% PA 1.4977% PA
For 4 Years -0.1273% PA 1.7477% PA
For 5 years -0.1273% PA 1.8727% PA