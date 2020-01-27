KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 27-01-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.5441% PA 2.2941% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.5718% PA 2.3218% PA

For 12 months 1.6445% PA 2.5195% PA

For 2 Years 1.6445% PA 3.0195% PA

For 3 Years 1.6445% PA 3.2695% PA

For 4 years 1.6445% PA 3.5195% PA

For 5 years 1.6445% PA 3.6445% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 27-01-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.4471% PA 1.1971% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.4959% PA 1.2459% PA

For 12 Months 0.5629% PA 1.4379% PA

For 2 Years 0.5629% PA 1.9379% PA

For 3 Years 0.

5629% PA 2.1879% PA

For 4 years 0.5629% PA 2.4379% PA

For 5 years 0.5629% PA 2.5629% PA

EURO VALUE 27-01-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1689% PA 0.9189% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1117% PA 0.8617% PA

For 12 Months 0.0221% PA 0.8971% PA

For 2 Years 0.0221% PA 1.3971% PA

For 3 Years 0.0221% PA 1.6471% PA

For 4 years 0.0221% PA 1.8971% PA

For 5 years 0.0221% PA 2.0221% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 27-01-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.2057% PA 0.5443% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2305% PA 0.5195% PA

For 12 Months -0.1273% PA 0.7477% PA

For 2 Years -0.1273% PA 1.2477% PA

For 3 Years -0.1273% PA 1.4977% PA

For 4 Years -0.1273% PA 1.7477% PA

For 5 years -0.1273% PA 1.8727% PA