KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 29-01-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.5245% PA 2.2745% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.5335% PA 2.2835% PA

For 12 months 1.5873% PA 2.4623% PA

For 2 Years 1.5873% PA 2.9623% PA

For 3 Years 1.5873% PA 3.2123% PA

For 4 years 1.5873% PA 3.4623% PA

For 5 years 1.5873% PA 3.5873% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 29-01-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.4418% PA 1.1918% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.4905% PA 1.2405% PA

For 12 Months 0.5381% PA 1.4131% PA

For 2 Years 0.5381% PA 1.9131% PA

For 3 Years 0.

5381% PA 2.1631% PA

For 4 years 0.5381% PA 2.4131% PA

For 5 years 0.5381% PA 2.5381% PA

EURO VALUE 29-01-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1790% PA 0.9290% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1201% PA 0.8701% PA

For 12 Months 0.0304% PA 0.9054% PA

For 2 Years 0.0304% PA 1.4054% PA

For 3 Years 0.0304% PA 1.6554% PA

For 4 years 0.0304% PA 1.9054% PA

For 5 years 0.0304% PA 2.0304% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 29-01-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.2050% PA 0.5450% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2302% PA 0.5198% PA

For 12 Months -0.1233% PA 0.7517% PA

For 2 Years -0.1233% PA 1.2517% PA

For 3 Years -0.1233% PA 1.5017% PA

For 4 Years -0.1233% PA 1.7517% PA

For 5 years -0.1233% PA 1.8767% PA