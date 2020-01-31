Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Fri 31st January 2020
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 31-01-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.5271% PA 2.2771% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.5293% PA 2.2793% PA
For 12 months 1.5971% PA 2.4721% PA
For 2 Years 1.5971% PA 2.9721% PA
For 3 Years 1.5971% PA 3.2221% PA
For 4 years 1.5971% PA 3.4721% PA
For 5 years 1.5971% PA 3.5971% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 31-01-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.4509% PA 1.2009% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.5015% PA 1.2515% PA
For 12 Months 0.5638% PA 1.4388% PA
For 2 Years 0.5638% PA 1.9388% PA
For 3 Years 0.
5638% PA 2.1888% PA
For 4 years 0.5638% PA 2.4388% PA
For 5 years 0.5638% PA 2.5638% PA
EURO VALUE 31-01-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1724% PA 0.9224% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1277% PA 0.8777% PA
For 12 Months 0.0536% PA 0.9286% PA
For 2 Years 0.0536% PA 1.4286% PA
For 3 Years 0.0536% PA 1.6786% PA
For 4 years 0.0536% PA 1.9286% PA
For 5 years 0.0536% PA 2.0536% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 31-01-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1985% PA 0.5515% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2335% PA 0.5187% PA
For 12 Months -0.1255% PA 0.7495% PA
For 2 Years -0.1255% PA 1.2495% PA
For 3 Years -0.1255% PA 1.4995% PA
For 4 Years -0.1255% PA 1.7495% PA
For 5 years -0.1255% PA 1.8745% PA