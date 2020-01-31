(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 31-01-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.5271% PA 2.2771% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.5293% PA 2.2793% PA

For 12 months 1.5971% PA 2.4721% PA

For 2 Years 1.5971% PA 2.9721% PA

For 3 Years 1.5971% PA 3.2221% PA

For 4 years 1.5971% PA 3.4721% PA

For 5 years 1.5971% PA 3.5971% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 31-01-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.4509% PA 1.2009% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.5015% PA 1.2515% PA

For 12 Months 0.5638% PA 1.4388% PA

For 2 Years 0.5638% PA 1.9388% PA

For 3 Years 0.

5638% PA 2.1888% PA

For 4 years 0.5638% PA 2.4388% PA

For 5 years 0.5638% PA 2.5638% PA

EURO VALUE 31-01-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1724% PA 0.9224% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1277% PA 0.8777% PA

For 12 Months 0.0536% PA 0.9286% PA

For 2 Years 0.0536% PA 1.4286% PA

For 3 Years 0.0536% PA 1.6786% PA

For 4 years 0.0536% PA 1.9286% PA

For 5 years 0.0536% PA 2.0536% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 31-01-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1985% PA 0.5515% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2335% PA 0.5187% PA

For 12 Months -0.1255% PA 0.7495% PA

For 2 Years -0.1255% PA 1.2495% PA

For 3 Years -0.1255% PA 1.4995% PA

For 4 Years -0.1255% PA 1.7495% PA

For 5 years -0.1255% PA 1.8745% PA