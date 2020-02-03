The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 03-02-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.5133% PA 2.2633% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.5134% PA 2.2634% PA

For 12 months 1.5716% PA 2.4466% PA

For 2 Years 1.5716% PA 2.9466% PA

For 3 Years 1.5716% PA 3.1966% PA

For 4 years 1.5716% PA 3.4466% PA

For 5 years 1.5716% PA 3.5716% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 03-02-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.4424% PA 1.1924% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.4948% PA 1.2448% PA

For 12 Months 0.5531% PA 1.4281% PA

For 2 Years 0.5531% PA 1.9281% PA

For 3 Years 0.

5531% PA 2.1781% PA

For 4 years 0.5531% PA 2.4281% PA

For 5 years 0.5531% PA 2.5531% PA

EURO VALUE 03-02-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1714% PA 0.9214% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1299% PA 0.8799% PA

For 12 Months 0.0573% PA 0.9323% PA

For 2 Years 0.0573% PA 1.4323% PA

For 3 Years 0.0573% PA 1.6823% PA

For 4 years 0.0573% PA 1.9323% PA

For 5 years 0.0573% PA 2.0573% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 03-02-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1983% PA 0.5517% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2333% PA 0.5167% PA

For 12 Months -0.1273% PA 0.7477% PA

For 2 Years -0.1273% PA 1.2477% PA

For 3 Years -0.1273% PA 1.4977% PA

For 4 Years -0.1273% PA 1.7477% PA

For 5 years -0.1273% PA 1.8727% PA