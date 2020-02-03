Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 12:11 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 03-02-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.5133% PA 2.2633% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.5134% PA 2.2634% PA
For 12 months 1.5716% PA 2.4466% PA
For 2 Years 1.5716% PA 2.9466% PA
For 3 Years 1.5716% PA 3.1966% PA
For 4 years 1.5716% PA 3.4466% PA
For 5 years 1.5716% PA 3.5716% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 03-02-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.4424% PA 1.1924% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.4948% PA 1.2448% PA
For 12 Months 0.5531% PA 1.4281% PA
For 2 Years 0.5531% PA 1.9281% PA
For 3 Years 0.
5531% PA 2.1781% PA
For 4 years 0.5531% PA 2.4281% PA
For 5 years 0.5531% PA 2.5531% PA
EURO VALUE 03-02-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1714% PA 0.9214% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1299% PA 0.8799% PA
For 12 Months 0.0573% PA 0.9323% PA
For 2 Years 0.0573% PA 1.4323% PA
For 3 Years 0.0573% PA 1.6823% PA
For 4 years 0.0573% PA 1.9323% PA
For 5 years 0.0573% PA 2.0573% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 03-02-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1983% PA 0.5517% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2333% PA 0.5167% PA
For 12 Months -0.1273% PA 0.7477% PA
For 2 Years -0.1273% PA 1.2477% PA
For 3 Years -0.1273% PA 1.4977% PA
For 4 Years -0.1273% PA 1.7477% PA
For 5 years -0.1273% PA 1.8727% PA