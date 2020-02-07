(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 07-02-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.4916% PA 2.2416% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.5089% PA 2.2589% PA

For 12 months 1.5811% PA 2.4561% PA

For 2 Years 1.5811% PA 2.9561% PA

For 3 Years 1.5811% PA 3.2061% PA

For 4 years 1.5811% PA 3.4561% PA

For 5 years 1.5811% PA 3.5811% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 07-02-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5151% PA 1.2651% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.5899% PA 1.3399% PA

For 12 Months 0.6600% PA 1.5350% PA

For 2 Years 0.6600% PA 2.0350% PA

For 3 Years 0.

6600% PA 2.2850% PA

For 4 years 0.6600% PA 2.5350% PA

For 5 years 0.6600% PA 2.6600% PA

EURO VALUE 07-02-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1766% PA 0.9266% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1399% PA 0.8899% PA

For 12 Months 0.0564% PA 0.9314% PA

For 2 Years 0.0564% PA 1.4314% PA

For 3 Years 0.0564% PA 1.6814% PA

For 4 years 0.0564% PA 1.9314% PA

For 5 years 0.0564% PA 2.0564% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 07-02-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1892% PA 0.5608% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2377% PA 0.5123% PA

For 12 Months -0.1303% PA 0.7447% PA

For 2 Years -0.1303% PA 1.2447% PA

For 3 Years -0.1303% PA 1.4947% PA

For 4 Years -0.1303% PA 1.7447% PA

For 5 years -0.1303% PA 1.8697% PA