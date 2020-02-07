Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 07-02-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.4916% PA 2.2416% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.5089% PA 2.2589% PA
For 12 months 1.5811% PA 2.4561% PA
For 2 Years 1.5811% PA 2.9561% PA
For 3 Years 1.5811% PA 3.2061% PA
For 4 years 1.5811% PA 3.4561% PA
For 5 years 1.5811% PA 3.5811% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 07-02-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5151% PA 1.2651% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.5899% PA 1.3399% PA
For 12 Months 0.6600% PA 1.5350% PA
For 2 Years 0.6600% PA 2.0350% PA
For 3 Years 0.
6600% PA 2.2850% PA
For 4 years 0.6600% PA 2.5350% PA
For 5 years 0.6600% PA 2.6600% PA
EURO VALUE 07-02-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1766% PA 0.9266% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1399% PA 0.8899% PA
For 12 Months 0.0564% PA 0.9314% PA
For 2 Years 0.0564% PA 1.4314% PA
For 3 Years 0.0564% PA 1.6814% PA
For 4 years 0.0564% PA 1.9314% PA
For 5 years 0.0564% PA 2.0564% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 07-02-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1892% PA 0.5608% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2377% PA 0.5123% PA
For 12 Months -0.1303% PA 0.7447% PA
For 2 Years -0.1303% PA 1.2447% PA
For 3 Years -0.1303% PA 1.4947% PA
For 4 Years -0.1303% PA 1.7447% PA
For 5 years -0.1303% PA 1.8697% PA