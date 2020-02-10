(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 10-02-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.4841% PA 2.2341% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.4996% PA 2.2496% PA

For 12 months 1.5926% PA 2.4676% PA

For 2 Years 1.5926% PA 2.9676% PA

For 3 Years 1.5926% PA 3.2176% PA

For 4 years 1.5926% PA 3.4676% PA

For 5 years 1.5926% PA 3.5926% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 10-02-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5064% PA 1.2564% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.5740% PA 1.3240% PA

For 12 Months 0.6436% PA 1.5186% PA

For 2 Years 0.6436% PA 2.0186% PA

For 3 Years 0.

6436% PA 2.2686% PA

For 4 years 0.6436% PA 2.5186% PA

For 5 years 0.6436% PA 2.6436% PA

EURO VALUE 10-02-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1733% PA 0.9233% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1426% PA 0.8926% PA

For 12 Months 0.0539% PA 0.9289% PA

For 2 Years 0.0539% PA 1.4289% PA

For 3 Years 0.0539% PA 1.6789% PA

For 4 years 0.0539% PA 1.9289% PA

For 5 years 0.0539% PA 2.0539% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 10-02-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1888% PA 0.5612% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2490% PA 0.5010% PA

For 12 Months -0.1372% PA 0.7378% PA

For 2 Years -0.1372% PA 1.2378% PA

For 3 Years -0.1372% PA 1.4878% PA

For 4 Years -0.1372% PA 1.7378% PA

For 5 years -0.1372% PA 1.8628% PA