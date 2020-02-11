KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 11-02-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.4809% PA 2.2309% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.4904% PA 2.2404% PA

For 12 months 1.5849% PA 2.4599% PA

For 2 Years 1.5849% PA 2.9599% PA

For 3 Years 1.5849% PA 3.2099% PA

For 4 years 1.5849% PA 3.4599% PA

For 5 years 1.5849% PA 3.5849% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 11-02-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5024% PA 1.2564% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.5616% PA 1.3116% PA

For 12 Months 0.6271% PA 1.5021% PA

For 2 Years 0.6271% PA 2.0021% PA

For 3 Years 0.

6271% PA 2.2521% PA

For 4 years 0.6271% PA 2.5021% PA

For 5 years 0.6271% PA 2.6271% PA

EURO VALUE 11-02-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1731% PA 0.9231% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1434% PA 0.8934% PA

For 12 Months 0.0524% PA 0.9274% PA

For 2 Years 0.0524% PA 1.4274% PA

For 3 Years 0.0524% PA 1.6774% PA

For 4 years 0.0524% PA 1.9274% PA

For 5 years 0.0524% PA 2.0524% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 12-02-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1855% PA 0.5645% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2473% PA 0.5027% PA

For 12 Months -0.1412% PA 0.7338% PA

For 2 Years -0.1412% PA 1.2338% PA

For 3 Years -0.1412% PA 1.4838% PA

For 4 Years -0.1412% PA 1.7338% PA

For 5 years -0.1412% PA 1.8588% PA