Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 11-02-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.4809% PA 2.2309% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.4904% PA 2.2404% PA
For 12 months 1.5849% PA 2.4599% PA
For 2 Years 1.5849% PA 2.9599% PA
For 3 Years 1.5849% PA 3.2099% PA
For 4 years 1.5849% PA 3.4599% PA
For 5 years 1.5849% PA 3.5849% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 11-02-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5024% PA 1.2564% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.5616% PA 1.3116% PA
For 12 Months 0.6271% PA 1.5021% PA
For 2 Years 0.6271% PA 2.0021% PA
For 3 Years 0.
6271% PA 2.2521% PA
For 4 years 0.6271% PA 2.5021% PA
For 5 years 0.6271% PA 2.6271% PA
EURO VALUE 11-02-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1731% PA 0.9231% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1434% PA 0.8934% PA
For 12 Months 0.0524% PA 0.9274% PA
For 2 Years 0.0524% PA 1.4274% PA
For 3 Years 0.0524% PA 1.6774% PA
For 4 years 0.0524% PA 1.9274% PA
For 5 years 0.0524% PA 2.0524% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 12-02-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1855% PA 0.5645% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2473% PA 0.5027% PA
For 12 Months -0.1412% PA 0.7338% PA
For 2 Years -0.1412% PA 1.2338% PA
For 3 Years -0.1412% PA 1.4838% PA
For 4 Years -0.1412% PA 1.7338% PA
For 5 years -0.1412% PA 1.8588% PA