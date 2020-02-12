Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) ::The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 12-02-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.4631% PA 2.2131% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.4706% PA 2.2206% PA
For 12 months 1.5505% PA 2.4255% PA
For 2 Years 1.5505% PA 2.9255% PA
For 3 Years 1.5505% PA 3.1755% PA
For 4 years 1.5505% PA 3.4255% PA
For 5 years 1.5505% PA 3.5505% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 12-02-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5039% PA 1.2539% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.5660% PA 1.3160% PA
For 12 Months 0.6293% PA 1.5043% PA
For 2 Years 0.6293% PA 2.
0043% PA
For 3 Years 0.6293% PA 2.2543% PA
For 4 years 0.6293% PA 2.5043% PA
For 5 years 0.6293% PA 2.6293% PA
EURO VALUE 12-02-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1750% PA 0.9250% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1454% PA 0.8954% PA
For 12 Months 0.0551% PA 0.9301% PA
For 2 Years 0.0551% PA 1.4301% PA
For 3 Years 0.0551% PA 1.6801% PA
For 4 years 0.0551% PA 1.9301% PA
For 5 years 0.0551% PA 2.0551% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 12-02-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1855% PA 0.5645% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2473% PA 0.5027% PA
For 12 Months -0.1412% PA 0.7338% PA
For 2 Years -0.1412% PA 1.2338% PA
For 3 Years -0.1412% PA 1.4838% PA
For 4 Years -0.1412% PA 1.7338% PA
For 5 years -0.1412% PA 1.8588% PA