KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) ::The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 12-02-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.4631% PA 2.2131% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.4706% PA 2.2206% PA

For 12 months 1.5505% PA 2.4255% PA

For 2 Years 1.5505% PA 2.9255% PA

For 3 Years 1.5505% PA 3.1755% PA

For 4 years 1.5505% PA 3.4255% PA

For 5 years 1.5505% PA 3.5505% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 12-02-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5039% PA 1.2539% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.5660% PA 1.3160% PA

For 12 Months 0.6293% PA 1.5043% PA

For 2 Years 0.6293% PA 2.

0043% PA

For 3 Years 0.6293% PA 2.2543% PA

For 4 years 0.6293% PA 2.5043% PA

For 5 years 0.6293% PA 2.6293% PA

EURO VALUE 12-02-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1750% PA 0.9250% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1454% PA 0.8954% PA

For 12 Months 0.0551% PA 0.9301% PA

For 2 Years 0.0551% PA 1.4301% PA

For 3 Years 0.0551% PA 1.6801% PA

For 4 years 0.0551% PA 1.9301% PA

For 5 years 0.0551% PA 2.0551% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 12-02-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1855% PA 0.5645% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2473% PA 0.5027% PA

For 12 Months -0.1412% PA 0.7338% PA

For 2 Years -0.1412% PA 1.2338% PA

For 3 Years -0.1412% PA 1.4838% PA

For 4 Years -0.1412% PA 1.7338% PA

For 5 years -0.1412% PA 1.8588% PA