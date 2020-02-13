KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 13-02-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.4573% PA 2.2073% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.4745% PA 2.2245% PA

For 12 months 1.5571% PA 2.4321% PA

For 2 Years 1.5571% PA 2.9321% PA

For 3 Years 1.5571% PA 3.1821% PA

For 4 years 1.5571% PA 3.4321% PA

For 5 years 1.5571% PA 3.5571% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 13-02-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5086% PA 1.2586% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.5654% PA 1.3154% PA

For 12 Months 0.6406% PA 1.5156% PA

For 2 Years 0.6406% PA 2.0156% PA

For 3 Years 0.

6406% PA 2.2656% PA

For 4 years 0.6406% PA 2.5156% PA

For 5 years 0.6406% PA 2.6406% PA

EURO VALUE 13-02-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1811% PA 0.9311% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1427% PA 0.8927% PA

For 12 Months 0.0567% PA 0.9317% PA

For 2 Years 0.0567% PA 1.4317% PA

For 3 Years 0.0567% PA 1.6817% PA

For 4 years 0.0567% PA 1.9317% PA

For 5 years 0.0567% PA 2.0567% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 13-02-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1843% PA 0.5657% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2418% PA 0.5082% PA

For 12 Months -0.1503% PA 0.7247% PA

For 2 Years -0.1503% PA 1.2247% PA

For 3 Years -0.1503% PA 1.4747% PA

For 4 Years -0.1503% PA 1.7247% PA

For 5 years -0.1503% PA 1.8497% PA