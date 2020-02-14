KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 14-02-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.4538% PA 2.2038% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.4754% PA 2.2254% PA

For 12 months 1.5628% PA 2.4378% PA

For 2 Years 1.5628% PA 2.9378% PA

For 3 Years 1.5628% PA 3.1878% PA

For 4 years 1.5628% PA 3.4378% PA

For 5 years 1.5628% PA 3.5628% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 14-02-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5053% PA 1.2553% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.5644% PA 1.3144% PA

For 12 Months 0.6450% PA 1.5200% PA

For 2 Years 0.6450% PA 2.0200% PA

For 3 Years 0.

6450% PA 2.2700% PA

For 4 years 0.6450% PA 2.5200% PA

For 5 years 0.6450% PA 2.6450% PA

EURO VALUE 14-02-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1827% PA 0.9327% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1413% PA 0.8913% PA

For 12 Months 0.0626% PA 0.9376% PA

For 2 Years 0.0626% PA 1.4376% PA

For 3 Years 0.0626% PA 1.6876% PA

For 4 years 0.0626% PA 1.9376% PA

For 5 years 0.0626% PA 2.0626% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 14-02-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1842% PA 0.5658% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2427% PA 0.5073% PA

For 12 Months -0.1470% PA 0.7280% PA

For 2 Years -0.1470% PA 1.2280% PA

For 3 Years -0.1470% PA 1.4780% PA

For 4 Years -0.1470% PA 1.7280% PA

For 5 years -0.1470% PA 1.8530% PA