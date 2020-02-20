Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 20-02-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.4446% PA 2.1946% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.4649% PA 2.2149% PA
For 12 months 1.5219% PA 2.3969% PA
For 2 Years 1.5219% PA 2.8969% PA
For 3 Years 1.5219% PA 3.1469% PA
For 4 years 1.5219% PA 3.3969% PA
For 5 years 1.5219% PA 3.5219% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 20-02-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5063% PA 1.2563% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.5544% PA 1.3044% PA
For 12 Months 0.6438% PA 1.5188% PA
For 2 Years 0.6438% PA 2.0188% PA
For 3 Years 0.
6438% PA 2.2688% PA
For 4 years 0.6438% PA 2.5188% PA
For 5 years 0.6438% PA 2.6438% PA
EURO VALUE 20-02-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1834% PA 0.9334% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1441% PA 0.8941% PA
For 12 Months 0.0666% PA 0.9416% PA
For 2 Years 0.0666% PA 1.4416% PA
For 3 Years 0.0666% PA 1.6916% PA
For 4 years 0.0666% PA 1.9416% PA
For 5 years 0.0666% PA 2.0666% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 20-02-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1725% PA 0.5775% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2315% PA 0.5185% PA
For 12 Months -0.1563% PA 0.7187% PA
For 2 Years -0.1563% PA 1.2187% PA
For 3 Years -0.1563% PA 1.4687% PA
For 4 Years -0.1563% PA 1.7187% PA
For 5 years -0.1563% PA 1.8437% PA