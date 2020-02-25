KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 25-02-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.4293% PA 2.1793% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.4248% PA 2.1748% PA

For 12 months 1.4786% PA 2.3536% PA

For 2 Years 1.4786% PA 2.8536% PA

For 3 Years 1.4786% PA 3.1036% PA

For 4 years 1.4786% PA 3.3536% PA

For 5 years 1.4786% PA 3.4786% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 25-02-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.4978% PA 1.2478% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.5511% PA 1.3011% PA

For 12 Months 0.6368% PA 1.5118% PA

For 2 Years 0.6368% PA 2.0118% PA

For 3 Years 0.

6368% PA 2.2618% PA

For 4 years 0.6368% PA 2.5118% PA

For 5 years 0.6368% PA 2.6368% PA

EURO VALUE 25-02-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1909% PA 0.9409% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1481% PA 0.8981% PA

For 12 Months 0.0639% PA 0.9389% PA

For 2 Years 0.0639% PA 1.4389% PA

For 3 Years 0.0639% PA 1.6889% PA

For 4 years 0.0639% PA 1.9389% PA

For 5 years 0.0639% PA 2.0639% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 25-02-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1845% PA 0.5655% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2333% PA 0.5167% PA

For 12 Months -0.1662% PA 0.7088% PA

For 2 Years -0.1662% PA 1.2088% PA

For 3 Years -0.1662% PA 1.4588% PA

For 4 Years -0.1662% PA 1.7088% PA

For 5 years -0.1662% PA 1.8338% PA