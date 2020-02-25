Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Tue 25th February 2020
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 25-02-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.4293% PA 2.1793% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.4248% PA 2.1748% PA
For 12 months 1.4786% PA 2.3536% PA
For 2 Years 1.4786% PA 2.8536% PA
For 3 Years 1.4786% PA 3.1036% PA
For 4 years 1.4786% PA 3.3536% PA
For 5 years 1.4786% PA 3.4786% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 25-02-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.4978% PA 1.2478% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.5511% PA 1.3011% PA
For 12 Months 0.6368% PA 1.5118% PA
For 2 Years 0.6368% PA 2.0118% PA
For 3 Years 0.
6368% PA 2.2618% PA
For 4 years 0.6368% PA 2.5118% PA
For 5 years 0.6368% PA 2.6368% PA
EURO VALUE 25-02-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1909% PA 0.9409% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1481% PA 0.8981% PA
For 12 Months 0.0639% PA 0.9389% PA
For 2 Years 0.0639% PA 1.4389% PA
For 3 Years 0.0639% PA 1.6889% PA
For 4 years 0.0639% PA 1.9389% PA
For 5 years 0.0639% PA 2.0639% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 25-02-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1845% PA 0.5655% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2333% PA 0.5167% PA
For 12 Months -0.1662% PA 0.7088% PA
For 2 Years -0.1662% PA 1.2088% PA
For 3 Years -0.1662% PA 1.4588% PA
For 4 Years -0.1662% PA 1.7088% PA
For 5 years -0.1662% PA 1.8338% PA