KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :KARACHI, Feb 26 (Pakistan Point news - 26th Feb, 2020 ): The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 26-02-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.3966% PA 2.1466% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.3776% PA 2.1276% PA

For 12 months 1.3848% PA 2.2598% PA

For 2 Years 1.3848% PA 2.7598% PA

For 3 Years 1.3848% PA 3.0098% PA

For 4 years 1.3848% PA 3.2598% PA

For 5 years 1.3848% PA 3.3848% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 26-02-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.4850% PA 1.2350% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.5258% PA 1.2758% PA

For 12 Months 0.5984% PA 1.4734% PA

For 2 Years 0.

5984% PA 1.9734% PA

For 3 Years 0.5984% PA 2.2234% PA

For 4 years 0.5984% PA 2.4734% PA

For 5 years 0.5984% PA 2.5984% PA

EURO VALUE 26-02-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1909% PA 0.9409% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1480% PA 0.8980% PA

For 12 Months 0.0716% PA 0.9466% PA

For 2 Years 0.0716% PA 1.4466% PA

For 3 Years 0.0716% PA 1.6966% PA

For 4 years 0.0716% PA 1.9466% PA

For 5 years 0.0716% PA 2.0716% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 26-02-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1870% PA 0.5630% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2343% PA 0.5157% PA

For 12 Months -0.1667% PA 0.7083% PA

For 2 Years -0.1667% PA 1.2083% PA

For 3 Years -0.1667% PA 1.4583% PA

For 4 Years -0.1667% PA 1.7083% PA

For 5 years -0.1667% PA 1.8333% PA