Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, Feb 26 (Pakistan Point news - 26th Feb, 2020 ): The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 26-02-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.3966% PA 2.1466% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.3776% PA 2.1276% PA
For 12 months 1.3848% PA 2.2598% PA
For 2 Years 1.3848% PA 2.7598% PA
For 3 Years 1.3848% PA 3.0098% PA
For 4 years 1.3848% PA 3.2598% PA
For 5 years 1.3848% PA 3.3848% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 26-02-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.4850% PA 1.2350% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.5258% PA 1.2758% PA
For 12 Months 0.5984% PA 1.4734% PA
For 2 Years 0.
5984% PA 1.9734% PA
For 3 Years 0.5984% PA 2.2234% PA
For 4 years 0.5984% PA 2.4734% PA
For 5 years 0.5984% PA 2.5984% PA
EURO VALUE 26-02-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1909% PA 0.9409% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1480% PA 0.8980% PA
For 12 Months 0.0716% PA 0.9466% PA
For 2 Years 0.0716% PA 1.4466% PA
For 3 Years 0.0716% PA 1.6966% PA
For 4 years 0.0716% PA 1.9466% PA
For 5 years 0.0716% PA 2.0716% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 26-02-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1870% PA 0.5630% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2343% PA 0.5157% PA
For 12 Months -0.1667% PA 0.7083% PA
For 2 Years -0.1667% PA 1.2083% PA
For 3 Years -0.1667% PA 1.4583% PA
For 4 Years -0.1667% PA 1.7083% PA
For 5 years -0.1667% PA 1.8333% PA