Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Thursday:
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 27-02-2020
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.3876% PA 2.1376% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 months 1.3786% PA 2.1286% PA
For 12 months 1.3958% PA 2.2708% PA
For 2 years 1.3958% PA 2.7708% PA
For 3 years 1.3958% PA 3.0208% PA
For 4 years 1.3958% PA 3.2708% PA
For 5 years 1.3958% PA 3.3958% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 27-02-2020
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.4821% PA 1.2321% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.5161% PA 1.2661% PA
For 12 months 0.5848% PA 1.4598% PA
For 2 years 0.5848% PA 1.
9598% PA
For 3 years 0.5848% PA 2.2098% PA
For 4 years 0.5848% PA 2.4598% PA
For 5 years 0.5848% PA 2.5848% PA
EURO VALUE 27-02-2020
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2003% PA 0.9503% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1600% PA 0.8100% PA
For 12 months 0.0850% PA 0.9600% PA
For 2 years 0.0850% PA 1.4600% PA
For 3 years 0.0850% PA 1.7100% PA
For 4 years 0.0850% PA 1.9600% PA
For 5 years 0.0850% PA 2.0850% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 27-02-2020
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1838% PA 0.5662% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2165% PA 0.5335% PA
For 12 months -0.1873% PA 0.6877% PA
For 2 years -0.1873% PA 1.1877% PA
For 3 years -0.1873% PA 1.4377% PA
For 4 years -0.1873% PA 1.6877% PA
For 5 years -0.1873% PA 1.8127% PA