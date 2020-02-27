KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Thursday:

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 27-02-2020

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.3876% PA 2.1376% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 months 1.3786% PA 2.1286% PA

For 12 months 1.3958% PA 2.2708% PA

For 2 years 1.3958% PA 2.7708% PA

For 3 years 1.3958% PA 3.0208% PA

For 4 years 1.3958% PA 3.2708% PA

For 5 years 1.3958% PA 3.3958% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 27-02-2020

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.4821% PA 1.2321% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.5161% PA 1.2661% PA

For 12 months 0.5848% PA 1.4598% PA

For 2 years 0.5848% PA 1.

9598% PA

For 3 years 0.5848% PA 2.2098% PA

For 4 years 0.5848% PA 2.4598% PA

For 5 years 0.5848% PA 2.5848% PA

EURO VALUE 27-02-2020

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2003% PA 0.9503% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1600% PA 0.8100% PA

For 12 months 0.0850% PA 0.9600% PA

For 2 years 0.0850% PA 1.4600% PA

For 3 years 0.0850% PA 1.7100% PA

For 4 years 0.0850% PA 1.9600% PA

For 5 years 0.0850% PA 2.0850% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 27-02-2020

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1838% PA 0.5662% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2165% PA 0.5335% PA

For 12 months -0.1873% PA 0.6877% PA

For 2 years -0.1873% PA 1.1877% PA

For 3 years -0.1873% PA 1.4377% PA

For 4 years -0.1873% PA 1.6877% PA

For 5 years -0.1873% PA 1.8127% PA