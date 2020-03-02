Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 11:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) ::The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 02-03-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.3304% PA 2.0804% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.2873% PA 2.0333% PA
For 12 months 1.2873% PA 2.1623% PA
For 2 Years 1.2873% PA 2.6623% PA
For 3 Years 1.2873% PA 2.9123% PA
For 4 years 1.2873% PA 3.1623% PA
For 5 years 1.2873% PA 3.2873% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 02-03-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.4679% PA 1.2179% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.4898% PA 1.2398% PA
For 12 Months 0.5480% PA 1.4230% PA
For 2 Years 0.5480% PA 1.9230% PA
For 3 Years 0.
5480% PA 2.1730% PA
For 4 years 0.5480% PA 2.4230% PA
For 5 years 0.5480% PA 2.5480% PA
EURO VALUE 02-03-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2096% PA 0.9596% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1716% PA 0.9216% PA
For 12 Months 0.0927% PA 0.9677% PA
For 2 Years 0.0927% PA 1.4677% PA
For 3 Years 0.0927% PA 1.7177% PA
For 4 years 0.0927% PA 1.9677% PA
For 5 years 0.0927% PA 2.0927% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 02-03-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1837% PA 0.5663% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2158% PA 0.5342% PA
For 12 Months -0.1908% PA 0.6842% PA
For 2 Years -0.1908% PA 1.1842% PA
For 3 Years -0.1908% PA 1.4342% PA
For 4 Years -0.1908% PA 1.6842% PA
For 5 years -0.1908% PA 1.8092% PA