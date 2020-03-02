KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) ::The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 02-03-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.3304% PA 2.0804% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.2873% PA 2.0333% PA

For 12 months 1.2873% PA 2.1623% PA

For 2 Years 1.2873% PA 2.6623% PA

For 3 Years 1.2873% PA 2.9123% PA

For 4 years 1.2873% PA 3.1623% PA

For 5 years 1.2873% PA 3.2873% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 02-03-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.4679% PA 1.2179% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.4898% PA 1.2398% PA

For 12 Months 0.5480% PA 1.4230% PA

For 2 Years 0.5480% PA 1.9230% PA

For 3 Years 0.

5480% PA 2.1730% PA

For 4 years 0.5480% PA 2.4230% PA

For 5 years 0.5480% PA 2.5480% PA

EURO VALUE 02-03-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2096% PA 0.9596% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1716% PA 0.9216% PA

For 12 Months 0.0927% PA 0.9677% PA

For 2 Years 0.0927% PA 1.4677% PA

For 3 Years 0.0927% PA 1.7177% PA

For 4 years 0.0927% PA 1.9677% PA

For 5 years 0.0927% PA 2.0927% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 02-03-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1837% PA 0.5663% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2158% PA 0.5342% PA

For 12 Months -0.1908% PA 0.6842% PA

For 2 Years -0.1908% PA 1.1842% PA

For 3 Years -0.1908% PA 1.4342% PA

For 4 Years -0.1908% PA 1.6842% PA

For 5 years -0.1908% PA 1.8092% PA