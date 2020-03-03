KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 03-03-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.2128% PA 1.9628% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.1473% PA 1.8973% PA

For 12 months 1.1315% PA 2.0065% PA

For 2 Years 1.1315% PA 2.5065% PA

For 3 Years 1.1315% PA 2.7565% PA

For 4 years 1.1315% PA 3.0065% PA

For 5 years 1.1315% PA 3.1315% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 03-03-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.4228% PA 1.1728% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.4368% PA 1.1868% PA

For 12 Months 0.5004% PA 1.3754% PA

For 2 Years 0.5004% PA 1.8754% PA

For 3 Years 0.

5004% PA 2.1254% PA

For 4 years 0.5004% PA 2.3754% PA

For 5 years 0.5004% PA 2.5004% PA

EURO VALUE 03-03-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2213% PA 0.9713% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1823% PA 0.9323% PA

For 12 Months 0.1043% PA 0.9793% PA

For 2 Years 0.1043% PA 1.4793% PA

For 3 Years 0.1043% PA 1.7293% PA

For 4 years 0.1043% PA 1.9793% PA

For 5 years 0.1043% PA 2.1043% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 03-03-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1740% PA 0.5760% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2070% PA 0.5430% PA

For 12 Months -0.2092% PA 0.6658% PA

For 2 Years -0.2092% PA 1.1658% PA

For 3 Years -0.2092% PA 1.4158% PA

For 4 Years -0.2092% PA 1.6658% PA

For 5 years -0.2092% PA 1.7908% PA