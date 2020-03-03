Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 03-03-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.2128% PA 1.9628% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.1473% PA 1.8973% PA
For 12 months 1.1315% PA 2.0065% PA
For 2 Years 1.1315% PA 2.5065% PA
For 3 Years 1.1315% PA 2.7565% PA
For 4 years 1.1315% PA 3.0065% PA
For 5 years 1.1315% PA 3.1315% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 03-03-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.4228% PA 1.1728% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.4368% PA 1.1868% PA
For 12 Months 0.5004% PA 1.3754% PA
For 2 Years 0.5004% PA 1.8754% PA
For 3 Years 0.
5004% PA 2.1254% PA
For 4 years 0.5004% PA 2.3754% PA
For 5 years 0.5004% PA 2.5004% PA
EURO VALUE 03-03-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2213% PA 0.9713% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1823% PA 0.9323% PA
For 12 Months 0.1043% PA 0.9793% PA
For 2 Years 0.1043% PA 1.4793% PA
For 3 Years 0.1043% PA 1.7293% PA
For 4 years 0.1043% PA 1.9793% PA
For 5 years 0.1043% PA 2.1043% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 03-03-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1740% PA 0.5760% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2070% PA 0.5430% PA
For 12 Months -0.2092% PA 0.6658% PA
For 2 Years -0.2092% PA 1.1658% PA
For 3 Years -0.2092% PA 1.4158% PA
For 4 Years -0.2092% PA 1.6658% PA
For 5 years -0.2092% PA 1.7908% PA