KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 06-03-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.7506% PA 1.5006% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.7389% PA 1.4889% PA

For 12 months 0.7175% PA 1.5925% PA

For 2 Years 0.7175% PA 2.0925% PA

For 3 Years 0.7175% PA 2.3425% PA

For 4 years 0.7175% PA 2.5925% PA

For 5 years 0.7175% PA 2.7175% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 06-03-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.2530% PA 1.0030% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2545% PA 1.0045% PA

For 12 Months 0.3353% PA 1.2103% PA

For 2 Years 0.3353% PA 1.7103% PA

For 3 Years 0.

3353% PA 1.9603% PA

For 4 years 0.3353% PA 2.2103% PA

For 5 years 0.3353% PA 2.3353% PA

EURO VALUE 06-03-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2416% PA 0.9916% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2236% PA 0.9736% PA

For 12 Months 0.1621% PA 1.0371% PA

For 2 Years 0.1621% PA 1.5371% PA

For 3 Years 0.1621% PA 1.7871% PA

For 4 years 0.1621% PA 2.0371% PA

For 5 years 0.1621% PA 2.1621% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 06-03-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1392% PA 0.6108% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1665% PA 0.5835% PA

For 12 Months -0.2447% PA 0.6303% PA

For 2 Years -0.2447% PA 1.1303% PA

For 3 Years -0.2447% PA 1.3803% PA

For 4 Years -0.2447% PA 1.6303% PA

For 5 years -0.2447% PA 1.7553% PA