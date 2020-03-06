Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Umer Jamshaid 14 seconds ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 11:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 06-03-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.7506% PA 1.5006% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.7389% PA 1.4889% PA
For 12 months 0.7175% PA 1.5925% PA
For 2 Years 0.7175% PA 2.0925% PA
For 3 Years 0.7175% PA 2.3425% PA
For 4 years 0.7175% PA 2.5925% PA
For 5 years 0.7175% PA 2.7175% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 06-03-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.2530% PA 1.0030% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2545% PA 1.0045% PA
For 12 Months 0.3353% PA 1.2103% PA
For 2 Years 0.3353% PA 1.7103% PA
For 3 Years 0.
3353% PA 1.9603% PA
For 4 years 0.3353% PA 2.2103% PA
For 5 years 0.3353% PA 2.3353% PA
EURO VALUE 06-03-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2416% PA 0.9916% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2236% PA 0.9736% PA
For 12 Months 0.1621% PA 1.0371% PA
For 2 Years 0.1621% PA 1.5371% PA
For 3 Years 0.1621% PA 1.7871% PA
For 4 years 0.1621% PA 2.0371% PA
For 5 years 0.1621% PA 2.1621% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 06-03-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1392% PA 0.6108% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1665% PA 0.5835% PA
For 12 Months -0.2447% PA 0.6303% PA
For 2 Years -0.2447% PA 1.1303% PA
For 3 Years -0.2447% PA 1.3803% PA
For 4 Years -0.2447% PA 1.6303% PA
For 5 years -0.2447% PA 1.7553% PA