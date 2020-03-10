KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 10-03-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.6460% PA 1.3960% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.6299% PA 1.3799% PA

For 12 months 0.5956% PA 1.4706% PA

For 2 Years 0.5956% PA 1.9706% PA

For 3 Years 0.5956% PA 2.2206% PA

For 4 years 0.5956% PA 2.4706% PA

For 5 years 0.5956% PA 2.5956% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 10-03-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.2679% PA 1.0179% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2751% PA 1.0251% PA

For 12 Months 0.3521% PA 1.2271% PA

For 2 Years 0.3521% PA 1.7271% PA

For 3 Years 0.

3521% PA 1.9771% PA

For 4 years 0.3521% PA 2.2271% PA

For 5 years 0.3521% PA 2.3521% PA

EURO VALUE 10-03-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2683% PA 1.0183% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2201% PA 0.9701% PA

For 12 Months 0.1516% PA 1.0266% PA

For 2 Years 0.1516% PA 1.5266% PA

For 3 Years 0.1516% PA 1.7766% PA

For 4 years 0.1516% PA 2.0266% PA

For 5 years 0.1516% PA 2.1516% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 10-03-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1450% PA 0.6050% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1405% PA 0.6095% PA

For 12 Months -0.2267% PA 0.6483% PA

For 2 Years -0.2267% PA 1.1483% PA

For 3 Years -0.2267% PA 1.3983% PA

For 4 Years -0.2267% PA 1.6483% PA

For 5 years -0.2267% PA 1.7733% PA