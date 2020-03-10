Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 10-03-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.6460% PA 1.3960% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.6299% PA 1.3799% PA
For 12 months 0.5956% PA 1.4706% PA
For 2 Years 0.5956% PA 1.9706% PA
For 3 Years 0.5956% PA 2.2206% PA
For 4 years 0.5956% PA 2.4706% PA
For 5 years 0.5956% PA 2.5956% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 10-03-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.2679% PA 1.0179% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2751% PA 1.0251% PA
For 12 Months 0.3521% PA 1.2271% PA
For 2 Years 0.3521% PA 1.7271% PA
For 3 Years 0.
3521% PA 1.9771% PA
For 4 years 0.3521% PA 2.2271% PA
For 5 years 0.3521% PA 2.3521% PA
EURO VALUE 10-03-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2683% PA 1.0183% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2201% PA 0.9701% PA
For 12 Months 0.1516% PA 1.0266% PA
For 2 Years 0.1516% PA 1.5266% PA
For 3 Years 0.1516% PA 1.7766% PA
For 4 years 0.1516% PA 2.0266% PA
For 5 years 0.1516% PA 2.1516% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 10-03-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1450% PA 0.6050% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1405% PA 0.6095% PA
For 12 Months -0.2267% PA 0.6483% PA
For 2 Years -0.2267% PA 1.1483% PA
For 3 Years -0.2267% PA 1.3983% PA
For 4 Years -0.2267% PA 1.6483% PA
For 5 years -0.2267% PA 1.7733% PA