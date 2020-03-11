KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 11-03-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.5181% PA 1.2681% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.4854% PA 1.2354% PA

For 12 months 0.4935% PA 1.3685% PA

For 2 Years 0.4935% PA 1.8685% PA

For 3 Years 0.4935% PA 2.1185% PA

For 4 years 0.4935% PA 2.3685% PA

For 5 years 0.4935% PA 2.4935% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 11-03-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.2219% PA 0.9719% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2353% PA 0.9853% PA

For 12 Months 0.3209% PA 1.1959% PA

For 2 Years 0.3209% PA 1.6959% PA

For 3 Years 0.

3209% PA 1.9459% PA

For 4 years 0.3209% PA 2.1959% PA

For 5 years 0.3209% PA 2.3209% PA

EURO VALUE 11-03-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2760% PA 1.0260% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2413% PA 0.9913% PA

For 12 Months 0.1911% PA 1.0661% PA

For 2 Years 0.1911% PA 1.5661% PA

For 3 Years 0.1911% PA 1.8161% PA

For 4 years 0.1911% PA 2.0661% PA

For 5 years 0.1911% PA 2.1911% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 11-03-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1290% PA 0.6210% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1212% PA 0.6288% PA

For 12 Months -0.2000% PA 0.6750% PA

For 2 Years -0.2000% PA 1.1750% PA

For 3 Years -0.2000% PA 1.4250% PA

For 4 Years -0.2000% PA 1.6750% PA

For 5 years -0.2000% PA 1.8000% PA