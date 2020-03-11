Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 11-03-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.5181% PA 1.2681% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.4854% PA 1.2354% PA
For 12 months 0.4935% PA 1.3685% PA
For 2 Years 0.4935% PA 1.8685% PA
For 3 Years 0.4935% PA 2.1185% PA
For 4 years 0.4935% PA 2.3685% PA
For 5 years 0.4935% PA 2.4935% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 11-03-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.2219% PA 0.9719% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2353% PA 0.9853% PA
For 12 Months 0.3209% PA 1.1959% PA
For 2 Years 0.3209% PA 1.6959% PA
For 3 Years 0.
3209% PA 1.9459% PA
For 4 years 0.3209% PA 2.1959% PA
For 5 years 0.3209% PA 2.3209% PA
EURO VALUE 11-03-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2760% PA 1.0260% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2413% PA 0.9913% PA
For 12 Months 0.1911% PA 1.0661% PA
For 2 Years 0.1911% PA 1.5661% PA
For 3 Years 0.1911% PA 1.8161% PA
For 4 years 0.1911% PA 2.0661% PA
For 5 years 0.1911% PA 2.1911% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 11-03-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1290% PA 0.6210% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1212% PA 0.6288% PA
For 12 Months -0.2000% PA 0.6750% PA
For 2 Years -0.2000% PA 1.1750% PA
For 3 Years -0.2000% PA 1.4250% PA
For 4 Years -0.2000% PA 1.6750% PA
For 5 years -0.2000% PA 1.8000% PA