KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 12-03-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.5341% PA 1.2841% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.5196% PA 1.2696% PA

For 12 months 0.5421% PA 1.4171% PA

For 2 Years 0.5421% PA 1.9171% PA

For 3 Years 0.5421% PA 2.1671% PA

For 4 years 0.5421% PA 2.4171% PA

For 5 years 0.5421% PA 2.5421% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 12-03-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.2843% PA 0.0343% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2943% PA 1.0443% PA

For 12 Months 0.3753% PA 1.2503% PA

For 2 Years 0.3753% PA 1.7503% PA

For 3 Years 0.

3753% PA 2.0003% PA

For 4 years 0.3753% PA 2.2503% PA

For 5 years 0.3753% PA 2.3753% PA

EURO VALUE 12-03-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2596% PA 1.0096% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2170% PA 0.9670% PA

For 12 Months 0.1664% PA 1.0414% PA

For 2 Years 0.1664% PA 1.5414% PA

For 3 Years 0.1664% PA 1.7914% PA

For 4 years 0.1664% PA 2.0414% PA

For 5 years 0.1664% PA 2.1664% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 12-03-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1337% PA 0.6163% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1260% PA 0.6240% PA

For 12 Months -0.2225% PA 0.6525% PA

For 2 Years -0.2225% PA 1.1525% PA

For 3 Years -0.2225% PA 1.4025% PA

For 4 Years -0.2225% PA 1.6525% PA

For 5 years -0.2225% PA 1.7775% PA