Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 12-03-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.5341% PA 1.2841% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.5196% PA 1.2696% PA
For 12 months 0.5421% PA 1.4171% PA
For 2 Years 0.5421% PA 1.9171% PA
For 3 Years 0.5421% PA 2.1671% PA
For 4 years 0.5421% PA 2.4171% PA
For 5 years 0.5421% PA 2.5421% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 12-03-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.2843% PA 0.0343% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2943% PA 1.0443% PA
For 12 Months 0.3753% PA 1.2503% PA
For 2 Years 0.3753% PA 1.7503% PA
For 3 Years 0.
3753% PA 2.0003% PA
For 4 years 0.3753% PA 2.2503% PA
For 5 years 0.3753% PA 2.3753% PA
EURO VALUE 12-03-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2596% PA 1.0096% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2170% PA 0.9670% PA
For 12 Months 0.1664% PA 1.0414% PA
For 2 Years 0.1664% PA 1.5414% PA
For 3 Years 0.1664% PA 1.7914% PA
For 4 years 0.1664% PA 2.0414% PA
For 5 years 0.1664% PA 2.1664% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 12-03-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1337% PA 0.6163% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1260% PA 0.6240% PA
For 12 Months -0.2225% PA 0.6525% PA
For 2 Years -0.2225% PA 1.1525% PA
For 3 Years -0.2225% PA 1.4025% PA
For 4 Years -0.2225% PA 1.6525% PA
For 5 years -0.2225% PA 1.7775% PA